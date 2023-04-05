Catholic Charities hosts Easter Egg Hunt and Party

Nichols — On Saturday, April 1, Catholic Charities of Tioga and many other organizations teamed up to host an Easter Egg Hunt and Party for everyone in the community to enjoy.
Approximately 500 people attended from all over Tioga County as well as neighboring counties. Over 300 children were able to enjoy the Egg Hunt and take part in all of the fun activities that were provided at Kirby Park in Nichols.
“We want to thank both Dependable Disposal and Goodrich Custom Contracting for sponsoring our event,” said CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear. “Local businesses are truly the backbone to our communities, and we appreciate their desire to become involved in events like this.”
Thank you’s also went out to all of the local organizations who participated in the event by providing all kinds of games, face-painting, crafts, music, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and parking/traffic control:
Tioga United Way
Nichols Volunteer Fire Department
Tioga County C-SPOA/Suicide Prevention Tioga NOEP
AspireHope NY Inc.
Owego Rotary Club
Tioga County Veterans Association Law NY
Helio Health
Glove House
Tioga PACT (Parents and Children Together) The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation Tioga Nichols Girl Scouts
Stray Haven
Tioga County Public Health.
The Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols graciously provided 20 volunteers to help with everything from setting up, handing out baskets/buckets/bags to each of the children, monitoring the egg hunt, and clean up.
“This group of employees from Best Buy is just amazing with their willingness to help with community projects and events like this”, added Spear. “We are so fortunate to have this relationship with them.”
Spear concludes, “For as long as we are based out of Nichols, we will continue to provide these wonderful community events in our own backyard. It’s always a pleasure to serve our neighbors.”
This event was fully organized and hosted by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.
To find out how you can help with CCTT for any upcoming events, please visit their website:
