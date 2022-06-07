ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens man is facing several drug charges after township police alleged he placed over 50 grams of methamphetamine in a purse.
According to Athens Township police, Jamey Bernard Evans, 59, was charged with felony-grade possession with intent to deliver; misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances; and summary counts of failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.
Police explained that the incident began shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 3 when officers observed a vehicle run a stop sign on North Thomas Avenue.
Officers then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, they were met by blank stares from both the driver, Evans, and the unidentified female passenger, and had to ask them to roll down the windows to speak with them, police said.
Police further explained that Evans began arguing with officers that he did not have to stop at the stop sign if no one else was there. Police noted that the female in the car appeared nervous and would break eye contact whenever officers tried to speak to her.
Officers ran Evans’ information and discovered that his driver’s license was expired and asked him to step out of the vehicle, police said. Officers also asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, to which Evans replied that there was not. When asked if officers could search the vehicle, Evans said the vehicle belonged to the woman in the passenger seat.
Police said officers then asked the woman if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and she just blankly stared at officers for a period of time. Officers asked again and the woman continued to stare before finally replying “yes.”
The woman said the illegal substances were in her purse, and she gave consent for officers to search it. Upon searching the purse, officers discovered 57.53 grams of methamphetamine disguised in a yellow Hershey chocolate candy bag, as well as a digital scale with meth residue. Officers added that the scale along with large amounts of illegal substances is common with a person possessing with the intent to sell or distribute.
The woman added that Evans put the bag of meth in her purse after the pair had left an unidentified individual’s house. The woman later submitted a written statement regarding the incident.
Evans was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox and subsequently jailed in lieu of $60,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is slated for June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.