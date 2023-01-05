TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — A Laceyville man faces felony assault charges after he allegedly threatened the victim with a gun in the early hours of Dec. 19, 2022 in Tuscarora Township.
Charles William Fletcher, 54, is accused of holding a handgun under the victim’s chin during an incident inside his residence on Papoose Acres Lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim went to Fletcher’s residence on Dec. 18 and stayed the night before waking up the next day around 3:30 a.m., according to court documents. As she tried to leave, Fletcher got upset and told her that he would shoot out the tires of her truck.
In the hallway, Fletcher tripped over a space heater as he aggressively walked towards the victim, police said. This made him upset and he threw the heater in the victim’s direction, which brushed her leg.
He then went into the living room and came back with a loaded handgun, court documents show. Fletcher walked up to the victim and placed the gun under her chin. He told her to look at him and aggressively yelled at her. Fletcher took the gun from her chin and placed it under his own. He told her that “she had to watch him while he does it,” but he proceeded to throw the gun onto a bed.
The victim left the residence and got to her truck as Fletcher followed her outside yelling and saying she couldn’t leave, police said. She eventually drove off and left the residence around 5:30 a.m. The victim spoke with police on Dec. 23 regarding Fletcher’s assault.
He was arraigned before Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 23 and was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. However, his bail was changed to unsecured bail of $3,500 on Tuesday based on “Judges Decision,” court documents show. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday before Hurley.
Fletcher faces charges that include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
There will be a formal arraignment scheduled for Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m. before The Honorable Maureen Beirne.
