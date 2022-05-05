ATHENS — The Bradleys have been producing milk for over 40 years on Sportsmans Road in Athens, but now they are cutting out the middle man and delivering delicious milk to people from the Valley and all across the region.
Mark Bradley and his family opened Bradley’s Country Creamery on April 9 and it has already become a fan favorite in the Twin Tiers.
The Bradleys are producing whole milk as well as flavored milks, including vanilla, chocolate peanut butter and coffee.
“Phenonemal. I had expectations coming in, but the last three to four weeks have just blown those expectations out of the water. I’m going to say we’re moving three to four times whatever I set my original goal for. That’s been really exciting,” Mark Bradley said.
So why are people enjoying the Bradley’s milk and what sets it apart from the gallons you would buy at the local market?
According to Mark Bradley it all comes down to how they process their milk. The local product is vat pasteurized and non-homogenized.
“What that means is we do it in small batches, 100 gallons or less, pasteurize it to a temperature of 145 degrees for 30 minutes. For comparison, commericially pasteurized milk is taken up to 168 degrees or higher. By going with the lower temperature we maintain a lot of the integrity of the flavor of the milk that you lose when it’s commercially pasteurized,” Bradley said.
“Homogenization is when they mechanically break down the butter fat that’s in the milk, the cream in other words. They mechanically break it down so it doesn’t separate — the cream won’t rise to the top in a store-bought homogenized milk,” he continued. “With ours the cream will rise to the top, which is why it’s called a creamline milk.”
Bradley has heard from people that his creamline milk is also easier to digest for those who are lactose intolerant.
“I’ve had a lot of people who are supposedly lactose intolerant come back and tell me ‘Well, I can drink your milk just fine whereas I can’t drink a store-bought milk because it’s homogenized.’ Your body does not like the homogenized milk because it’s not really natural. A lot of people will have lactose intolerance to that milk,” he said. “That’s been very rewarding to have so many people come back and say ‘Well, I’ve never been able to drink store-bought milk without tummy issues, but now I can drink yours just fine.’ That makes it exciting.”
Fans of Bradley’s Country Creamery have raved about the flavored milk, and Mark has an easy explanation — their product is different than store-bought milk.
“Ours has a higher butter fat content which gives it a creamier texture and gives it a lot more flavor,” said Bradley, who explained that their milk’s butter fat is at 3.8 percent compared to the standard store’s 3.25 percent.
Mark’s dad Mike bought the farm back in 1979 and has been producing milk ever since, but the idea of the creamery has been in the back of Mark’s mind for years.
“(It’s been) at least 10 years (that) I’ve kicked around the idea of being able to process and sell our own milk. It’s extremely rewarding to take our milk, have people come here and get it and then come back and tell you how good it is,” he said. “It’s not very rewarding to send it out of here on a milk truck and not even break even most of the time.”
According to Bradley, the last straw for his family was the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent the milk market spiraling.
“What really prompted us to pull the trigger on this was when COVID hit it messed up the milk markets just like it messed up every other market of everything. Our price plummeted and we were at a point where we just decided it’s time to do this. Small farms are not sustainable. There really is no future in dairy for a small farm like this,” he said.
Currently the Bradleys are processing about a quarter of what they produce, but that could change eventually.
“We are set up to where we can grow with it. The ultimate goal someday would be to process everything we produce and sell it out of here,” Bradley said.
Bradley has been thrilled with the first month of business at the creamery, which also offers ice cream, syrup, cheese, honey and much more from other local farms and businesses.
“So many people come in and they’re praising us for doing this and providing a local product and they want to support the other local farmers that I have in here,” he said. “The public response has been phenomenal. People are driving from so far away just to come here and it’s so humbling. I don’t know, it’s hard to even describe with words.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.