SAYRE — A Sayre man was jailed Tuesday in lieu of $65,000 bail after he allegedly threatened relatives while he was high on methamphetamine.
According to Sayre police, Dallas Gallen Kithcart, 18, was charged with five total counts of simple assault and two counts of terroristic threats — all of which are misdemeanors. Additionally, Kithcart was charged a grade-two felony count of theft by unlawful taking.
Police explained that the incident began shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a Center Street residence on a report of a male, Kithcart, “using meth” and “going crazy.”
When officers arrived, Kithcart was not on the scene, but they spoke with a female family member of Kithcart’s who explained to police that he had been “using meth again” and needed help. She stated that on Jan. 21, Kithcart was “going crazy” and punched her in the chest, stated police. She added that Kithcart also grabbed a knife and was chasing a juvenile family member with it. The female victim noted that Kithcart was threatening her and the juvenile throughout that incident, said police.
The victim told officers that the next day, Kithcart got a butcher knife and began going after the juvenile again, said police. The victim was able to get the knife away from Kithcart, but he pushed her into the refrigerator and knocked her down. The victim also suffered cuts to her hand from the dispute, police added.
The following day, Monday, the victim found Kithcart with a meth pipe and made him break it, police said. She explained that Kithcart then punched her in the arm before breaking into her gun cabinet and attempting to steal her shotgun, but she and the juvenile were able to get the gun back from him. The victim noted that most of the disputes occurred on camera, as she has several surveillance cameras on the premises.
Kithcart is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 31.
