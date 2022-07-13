BARTON — A resident expressed her displeasure with the state of her road to the Barton Town Board during their monthly meeting on Monday.
Vanetta Road was recently covered with stone and oil and she requested the road to be paved with asphalt as it previously had been.
“What a mess,” she said.
Additionally, the resident said that the road is for seasonal use only and is now being plowed through all year long. She stated that this encourages too much high speed traffic on a narrow road and petitioned the installment of a speed limit sign.
The council explained to the resident that they are unable to install the speed limit sign as it is the state’s responsibility.
The resident continued as she discussed other issues with the road.
“I complained about ditches being done on my side of the road,” she said. “I’m on the downhill side and I left my property for approximately 35 minutes and returned to find that my front and side yard had been scraped back six to eight inches.”
“I went up and down the road and no one else’s property was touched in any way, just mine,” she added.
Tensions had risen during the discussion and Supervisor Donald Foster signaled for order by using his gavel.
The council stated that they will take a further look into the situation with Highway Superintendent Frederick Schweiger, who has been working towards bettering Vanetta Road for the last year and a half.
The board also discussed the updated Town of Barton Emergency Operations and Pandemic Plan. The plan includes that the board will meet its statutory obligations for protection of public employees during a public health emergency and needs to be updated from time to time.
In other town news, the board appointed Melanie Stewart as Town of Barton Tax Assessor, Joe Patituce to Town of Barton Planning Board, and Andrew Plaisted to Town of Barton Planning Board as an Ad Hoc Member.
