LITCHFIELD — During the Litchfield Township supervisors meeting on Monday, discussion turned to the topic of Dr. Theodore Them, who had previously approached the supervisors about establishing a game preserve on his property.
“Dr. Them wants to put in a game preserve, where it’s hunting pheasants and stuff,” said Supervisor Fred Tiffany. “So it’s a commercial entity on North Macafee Road and he has 130 acres that he wants to do this with.”
Tiffany explained that between the September and October meetings, the details of Them’s request seemed to have changed into more than it originally entailed.
“From our understanding, what he needed from the township was a letter stating that we did not have any ordinances prohibiting him from doing that,” Tiffany said. “We said we could draft him a letter stating that, (but) to my understanding when Kathy got his email requesting what he wanted in letter it wasn’t what he had expressed at the meeting.”
“It has turned into not only just a game preserve, (but) dog kennels (and) he wants to establish a model drone competition business,” said Secretary Kathy Hunsinger during the township meeting. “I don’t remember him mentioning any of that other stuff.”
Hunsinger went on to note that she has also received a building permit application from Dr. Them for a quonset hut to house the game birds, and he marked the application as commercial.
“I had talked with Greg (Pollock of the Litchfield Planning Commission), and Greg and I — we kind of mulled this over and Greg said to get ahold of Matt Williams in Towanda, which I haven’t been able to do yet,” said Hunsinger. “But I did call Matt Gorman ... Gorman says he would like to see him do the commercial land development plans now and get it over with, because this man is going to piecemeal us to death and we’re going to lose track of what’s going on over there.”
Hunsinger expressed her fear that Them’s undiscussed inclusion of the dog kennels and drone business will set a precedent for all his future business with the township.
Tiffany recommended writing a letter to Dr. Them stating that the township doesn’t have any ordinances stopping him from establishing a game preserve, and that Them will have to attend the next township meeting to discuss the rest of his requests.
It was also decided that the township should contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission regional office in Dallas to consult them about the processes and procedures of establishing a game preserve, and ensure that Them is taking all the appropriate actions.
“I think the best plan of action is to contact the Game Commission and see what they have to say,” said Tiffany.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.