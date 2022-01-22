The year 2021 did not return to the pre-pandemic normalcy that many people likely had hoped. However, the year was still an extremely busy one for the Valley as well as the surrounding communities.
Looking ahead to the current year, another active year is in the works as communities work to push forward with new projects and initiatives while remaining safe in a COVID-19 world.
Sayre Borough officials are looking forward to completing phase one and two of the downtown streetscape project, which began in 2021 with the construction and completion of a sidewalk bump-out in front of the 1882 on Desmond restaurant.
The streetscape project will also include new sidewalks, trees, light poles, bump-out areas, directional signage, and benches.
“The downtown streetscape project is a very exciting project,” borough officials stated. “The downtown business district encompasses several blocks on different streets compared to the usual straight line ‘Main Street’-like in other communities. The configuration of the downtown and its proximity to a majority of homes in the Borough is beneficial to the entire community because it encourages pedestrian and bicycle travel to and from downtown businesses, Island Pond, Diahoga Trail, churches and schools, and Guthrie’s main campus and downtown medical offices.
Officials continued stating that there are several benefits to constructing bump-out areas on streets in a business district which include:
Creates barrier to protect pedestrians from vehicles.
Creates additional outdoor seating areas
Reduces stormwater run-off
Reduces tripping hazards
Increases driver awareness of pedestrian traffic when incorporated into bump-out areas
“The crosswalk realignment and shortening of the distance of crosswalks at key intersections will be essential to maintaining safe and direct routes for all pedestrians but especially for those individuals living in the downtown and employees and patients walking to and from the Guthrie medical campus and the off-campus medical offices,” officials said. “The bump-outs at these intersections will also be beneficial to calm traffic in the downtown area.”
