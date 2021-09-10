SAYRE — During the Sayre Area School District board of education meeting on Tuesday, the board approved the facility assessment study, to be performed by Keystone Associate Architects, Engineers, and Surveyors.
Business Manager Barry Claypool noted that the total cost of the survey will depend on whether or not they add the Litchfield property to the project.
“The final price, which I think was $138,000 and change, is contingent on whether or not we add Litchfield to that study,” said Claypool.
On the question of whether or not the district could add Litchfield to the study after it has already begun, Claypool said that they “can add it as an addendum to the contract.”
When asked about the Litchfield property, Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said that adding it to the survey is one option they are considering.
“We have an exploratory committee for the Litchfield building and the grounds,” said Daloisio. “We come together monthly and we’re dialoging about what could be, what are possibilities, and so we’re building a plan to put together for that, so I’m really excited about what could come from that exploratory committee.”
The next steps for Keystone Associates in the facility assessment survey will be to meet with district officials to discuss end goals, review available facility documents, and perform a walk through in each building.
