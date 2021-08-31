Tioga County to honor veterans lost to suicide

OWEGO — Every September across the country, 660 veterans take their own lives — an average of 22 per day.
Tioga County Director of Veterans’ Services Michael Middaugh sought to bring attention to these staggering numbers four years ago, when the county created the Field of the Forgotten Fallen memorial, a display of 660 American flags to mark each veteran lost to suicide during September.
“Four years ago, I suffered the personal loss of a friend in a veteran’s suicide, and realized we weren’t doing enough to raise awareness about the issue — not on a national level, not just a local level,” Middaugh said. “We felt the need to bring the reality home to folks that these are not just numbers, these are people. They have families.”
The county dedicates the field to a veteran who committed suicide in the past year. This year’s honoree will be revealed on Wednesday at the event to begin the month-long memorial.
Since its inception, the public has shown a great amount of support to the memorial.
“It’s a bigger turnout than I expect at the unveiling each year,” Middaugh said. “Each year, it gets bigger.”
Middaugh wants the veterans to be remembered as individuals, each with their own life before and after serving in the military.
“It’s important to remember that these are not just numbers. These are people who served their country honorably,” he said. “They came home broken and bent, fighting a war within, and unfortunately lost that battle to the war within. We train men and women to go to war, but we don’t train them how to come home afterwards.”
He also added that it is just as important to recognize the families who suffer immense losses, as well.
Additionally, Middaugh also wants to draw attention to preventative measures.
“There are some programs that are in the beginning stages of trying to find a way to partner transitioning veterans or military members with resources in the community they plan to live in, so the transition is easier for them, so they know they’re not just being cut loose,” he said. “We can spend nine to 15 weeks training our men and women how to take lives, but we can’t spend more than three days teaching them how to return and turn that switch off.”
Sometimes, those preventative measures can be as simple as a phone call.
“I believe every one of these suicides is preventable. We just have to ask,” Middaugh said. “We have to look out for our brothers and sisters. We have to ask them if they’re OK. We have to check on them. We have to be a battle buddy to them, here and now.”
The Field of the Forgotten Fallen will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on the lawn of the Tioga County office building at 56 Main St. in Owego, with a potential rain date to be announced later. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook.
“I just want people to pause and think,” Middaugh said. “This field is designed to provoke thought. These are not just numbers or a piece of paper someplace. These are men and women who served their country well, and unfortunately they came home with invisible wounds.”
If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
