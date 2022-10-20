Catching cancer earlier

Tom Heil, Director, Respiratory and Neurodiagnostic Services, Dr. Boyd Hehn, Chief, Pulmonology, Dr. Shelia Prabu, Interim Chair, Department of Medicine, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO cut the ribbon on the new robotic bronchoscope.
SAYRE — Health professionals often say that early diagnosis is key to defeating cancer.
Now, Robert Packer Hospital’s latest tool will help doctors do just that.
On Tuesday, Guthrie officials unveiled its new robotic bronchoscope with a demonstration on a pair of prop lungs.
Chief of Pulmonology Dr. Boyd Hehn illustrated the advantages of the new device, using a video game-style controller to navigate the camera of the robot through the prop lungs as he “searched” for cancerous cells.
“This is the only one of its kind in the world, Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh said. “This is an exciting time for us. This latest tool is key for early lung cancer diagnosis and will significantly cut down the amount of procedures that patients will need.
“But the real magic is in the people using this device providing the care that people need in a way we never could,” he added.
After only having the robot in-house for about four months, more than 20 patients have been assessed using the robotic bronchoscope, and more than 85 percent of those assessments have resulted in a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan, officials stated.
“We are able to drive further into the lung than we could if we had to do something similar by hand,” Hehn added. “This takes much of the luck out of it. We’re able to know where we’re going, what we’re looking for and where to look to we can efficiently treat patients.”
“Significant evolutions in the past decade have transformed surgery as we know it and Guthrie is committed to providing superior patient care and being a leader in health care excellence and innovation,” Sabanegh noted. “This latest investment will have a positive impact on patients throughout the communities we serve.”
