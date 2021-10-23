SPENCER — Gale Buck, a long-time resident of Spencer, spoke during the open floor beginning the October meeting of the Spencer Town Board. He voiced concerns about the safety conditions of a portion of Tallow Hill Road and said that future flooding will probably wash away part of the road.
The Spencer resident addressed the board asking them to close a portion of the road in order to avoid accidents. According to Buck, at least one vehicle ends up in the creek every year from driving on the road, and Huckles no longer services vehicles on the road because it is too dangerous for their trucks.
The board did not think that closing a portion of Tallow Hill Road would be possible since a private property does use the section as a road access. Even though Buck said the property owner rarely comes to town and could use another road to access his property, the legal requirements for closing the road still make the board say closing a portion of the road is doubtful.
The board did urge Mr. Buck to contact Mike Austin, the Highway Superintendent, in order to inform him of the condition of and safety concerns for Tallow Hill Road.
A tentative budget for 2022 needs to be ready before the next board meeting in November. The board scheduled budget workshops at 6 p.m. for the next three Wednesdays: October 20, October 27, and November 3. The board hopes to only hold the first two in October. If the November 3 workshop is necessary, the workshop will probably meet in the highway barn since elections will have been held in the town hall on November 2.
At the workshops, the board hopes to hear input from the highway department employees as soon as possible since the highway employees’ decisions affect the town’s employee agreement. The employee agreement is the main change in the budget that the board will be considering.
The new dog control officer, Laurie Maciak, requested permission to purchase a chip reader for dog chip implants, a new fabric cover for cages, and shirts which would serve as a uniform to identify her as a dog control officer. Since she also works as Nichols’ dog control officer, the cost for equipment purchases would be split evenly between Spencer and Nichols.
The town board agreed to pay up to $300 for equipment purchases, with the possibility of putting some purchases off till they can be budgeted into next year’s budget.
Town Supervisor Allen Fulkerson informed the board of several new municipalities that are joining the Greater Tompkins County Municipal Health Insurance Consortium. As a member of the consortium, the town needs to approve the new agreement with the consortium which has changed only by the addition of the new municipalities. Since the town board has been satisfied with the consortium so far, they agreed to sign the new agreement.
