Towanda wins the Scholarship Challenge

The Towanda Black Knights won the Scholarship Challenge at the Sayre Theatre last year. Prizes included a $3,000 check and the Kwasnoski cup, which was presented by state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) (right). From left to right: Towanda advisor Peter Henty, Ryan O’Connor, Nate Spencer, Dacion Yrigollen, Grady Templeton and Pickett.

 Times file photo

