Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.