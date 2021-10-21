SAYRE – During the Sayre Area School District board of education meeting on Monday, the board approved a cooperative sports sponsorship between SASD and Athens Area School District for boys and girls JV and varsity swimming, pending approval from the AASD board of education.
With six board members in attendance, the motion was passed with a vote of five in favor and one against, with board member Erin Wayman the only one opposed.
Just like the Sayre-Athens soccer co-op that was passed earlier this year, if approved by Athens the swim team cooperative would only be for 2021-22 school year and Sayre administration intends to re-evaluate the district’s position next year.
Before voting, Wayman expressed some hesitation and confusion on the matter.
“While we did talk about it at the athletic and recreation committee meeting last week, it appears that the situation has changed,” said Wayman, who then requested an update on the subject.
The change that Wayman referenced was that last week there were zero Sayre students signed up for swimming, and this week a few have shown interest.
“I’d kind of like to understand what has changed, and what the level of interest is, and the tactics that have been taken to finding out now that we have students that are interested,” Wayman said.
High School Principal Dayton Handrick explained that he and Athletic Director Randy Felt made some announcements regarding the swimming program, and they heard back from four girls and one boy who showed interest in participating this year.
“I will say that last minute is pretty typical,” said Handrick, who used junior high basketball as an example of that trend. “(It) started today, we had over ten kids bring in their stuff today.”
Wayman expressed frustration at the current sign-up process, fearing that there is a lack of communication when it comes to student interest.
Handrick countered by saying that oftentimes students won’t feel the need to signup until the deadline is looming over them.
“It would allow us to plan a little bit better if we could get everybody out ahead of time, unfortunately that’s not how a teenager’s brain works,” said Handrick. “Until that deadline of the sport actually starting gets here, nobody feels the urgency.”
Wayman’s next question was about prospective coaches, and Handrick said he had reached out to an individual who had previously coached recreational swimming for Sayre.
“The only thing I don’t know is I don’t know the status of her water safety or lifeguard certificate,” said Handrick. “She is interested in serving as the rec (coach) — as in past years — but I can’t speak to varsity or if she’s got the certificate.”
Business Manager Barry Claypool interjected to say that he had heard from Felt that this individual was “more interested in the rec because she wasn’t sure if her work schedule would allow her to do anything beyond that.”
Board member Debra Agnew asked if the Sayre students who are interested in swimming were aware of the possibility that they might be swimming for Athens. Wayman also expressed concern regarding student awareness on the subject, referencing back to the Sayre-Athens soccer co-op.
“I go back to what happened with soccer,” Wayman said. “I’m grateful for Athens giving our kids that opportunity while we took a step back this year and figured out what we’re going to do with our program going forward, however, as I was concerned about with soccer it only worked out well for a few and there were a larger number that were left behind that did not participate with Athens.”
“So for the ones that have said they’re interested in swimming — which is again, great — they’re probably more interested, I would think, in swimming for Sayre,” Wayman continued. “But, are they also willing to swim for Athens? ... what is their interest level so that we’re making sure we are thinking about them and giving them the right opportunity.”
Handrick responded by saying he did not inform the students about the possible cooperative for fear of speaking too soon before the board voted.
“I didn’t feel that I could talk to the students about that not knowing what the opportunities were,” said Handrick. “I guess I could’ve said hypothetically, but I didn’t do that.”
Handrick noted that many students from throughout the Valley already swim for the Athens coach with the Waverly Area Aquatic Club.
“I don’t know if that would be a factor or not,” Handrick said, “but there’s definitely, for some of them, an awareness and a knowledge of who she is.”
Claypool took a moment to point out two options in his understanding.
“There’s the recreation option that’s been discussed and then there’s the co-op option,” said Claypool, who explained that even with the Sayre students who have shown interest in swimming they are still far from the “seven boys or girls” required for a varsity team.
Board president Pete Quattrini noted that if the co-op is passed he does not want to see Sayre rescind that decision just before the season begins.
“We’ve done that once before and that really upset Athens,” said Quattrini. “And I don’t blame them.”
Quattrini also noted the urgency of a decision, as there is only one more board meeting before the start of swimming season. Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio echoed Quattrini’s concerns, saying that the district “didn’t want to be in the eleventh hour” like they were for soccer season.
“We want to make sure that our kids have those opportunities, as we’ve all talked about,” said Daloisio. “And we don’t know how many student will follow through, whatever comes to be for the swimming program, but we’d like to have the opportunity available for them.”
It was mentioned that there wasn’t a swimming program available in Sayre last year either, as there were only three students signed up then, and Wayman noted that Sayre has “an issue with swimming” that extends beyond just the varsity program.
“It’s actually now starting to spill over into the curriculum from a lifeguard perspective,” Wayman said. “We really need to make some efforts with that lifeguard program.”
“We went through summer without teaching kids to swim, they’re not swimming during the school year, so it’s hard to then get kids (interested in swim team),” Wayman continued. “If kids aren’t learning how to swim (and) they’re not swimming in class, how are they going to feel engaged and want to come out for swimming.”
Wayman expressed her desire to see the varsity program built back up through a ground up investment in the recreation program.
Daloisio noted that Sayre still in short supply of lifeguards, and she said it’s “not for lack of trying” as many in the district have been making calls and looking for anyone interested.
Claypool said that one Sayre teacher did re-certify as a lifeguard, but he speculated that the process might be more intensive and take more effort than some are willing to give.
“A lot of times people will say they’re interested in becoming a lifeguard, but then when they figure out the amount of effort that they have to put into it then they decide not to,” said Claypool.
Board member James Shaw made the motion to approve the recommendation for the co-op with Athens, saying that “high school and rec are two separate things.”
Member Kenneth Bentley seconded, and the recommendation was approved pending approval by Athens. The next AASD board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the district’s administration office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.