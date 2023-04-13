WAVERLY — In his first meeting as the Village of Waverly mayor, Andrew Aronstam teased a new development regarding the ongoing saga that has been the village hall wing project.
While he was mum on specific details, he explained that the village has recently begun negotiations with potential leasers of the space. He noted that interest has gone up since the repairs were done to stabilize the annex.
“We made a significant investment to stabilize this facility, and we’re getting lots of interest,” Aronstam said.
In September, trustees approved a nearly $1 million repair project to the wing that consisted entirely of exterior work as well as shoring up the structural integrity of the facility. Village officials had originally opted to not do any interior work so it stays customizable for whatever agency eventually moves into the wing. The endeavor is being paid for through the village’s fund balance and American Rescue Plan monies.
But the approach on interior work changed this week, after trustees approved a proposal to level out the flooring of the wing for a cost of approximately $12,000.
“The floor now is not level and just doesn’t look good for potential leasers,” Trustee Keith Correll said. “They’ve been jack-hammering in there so it’ll look a lot better if we can show people a finished floor.”
In October, after months of talks, Tioga County pulled out of potentially moving its mental health services department into the space, citing unknown renovation and leasing costs.
Aronstam added that more details will be available at a future meeting. The board’s workshop session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 25.
