SAYRE — A Waverly man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to cause harm to another inside the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart in Sayre.
Nyja De-Marion Gano, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; and simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to Sayre Borough Police, officers were dispatched on Aug. 19 for “a dispute between two people in which one pulled a knife on the other.”
When officers arrived on scene, both parties in the dispute had left. Sayre officers were met by officers of the Waverly Police Department, who stated that the victim went to their office to report the incident.
Officers spoke with the manager of the Dandy Mini Mart, who informed them that video surveillance of the altercation was captured in the store. According to the police affidavit, the video shows Gano pull a knife from his pocket and approach the victim with it before eventually leaving.
While speaking with the victim in the Waverly Police Department, Sayre officers receive a call that Gano had been found “walking eastbound on Broad St. Extension in Waverly.”
Gano claimed that the victim “stated he was going to kill him,” and he denied approaching the victim with the knife drawn.
Waverly police arrested Gano as a fugitive from justice at the request of the Sayre Borough Police.
