WAVERLY — Prior to Waverly’s workshop session Tuesday, the board of trustees hosted Tioga County representatives as well as the community in a public meeting regarding the municipality’s intent to apply for a NY Forward grant.
NY Forward grants range from $2.25 million to $4.5 million and are designed for smaller municipalities as opposed to the much larger $10 million DRI grant. Their purpose is to help revitalize communities and provide funding to various projects in both the public sector and private sector.
Tioga County’s Brittany Woodburn explained that the grants are structured similarly to DRI grants. She noted that Owego received a DRI grant recently and used it for projects in the village’s parks, river waterfront access, lighting, parking areas, fire department, library and more.
Some of the ideas that were mentioned during the meeting included park upgrades, recreational projects, facade installation, recreational signage and village beautification.
“We’re still in the planning phase of all this,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “Now is the time to get your ideas out there. But I think we’re uniquely positioned to have a good chance at getting this grant based on all the prior work we’ve done with Glen Park, the sewer treatment plant and our success with other grants.”
Village officials also plan to utilize the recently completed economic development plan formulated by MRB Group and Tioga County.
The 38-page document breaks down a number of strategies that village officials could take to improve the municipality for both local residents and visitors that focused on four main goals:
Enhance the visual appeal and built-environment foundations of the downtown business corridor
Increase the number of visitors to Waverly by marketing existing assets and developing attractions
Strengthen the physical and thematic connections of events, recreation and culture in the village
Increase downtown vibrancy with mixed-use commercial/residential development.
Ayres also encouraged residents to fill out an online survey on the village’s website. Alternatively, two more public events are slated for Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Block Party, Broad Street Records, 368 Broad Street, Waverly, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Waverly Central School District varsity football game, Waverly Memorial Stadium, 161-179 Elm Street, Waverly.
