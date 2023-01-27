Inaugural Waverly Gameday event a success
WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly and Wolverine Athletics welcomed the community to celebrate the kickoff of the fall sports season with the first-ever Gameday Event on Saturday.
A portion of Broad Street was closed off as fans came to interact with the members of the Wolverines football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheer and swimming teams as they kicked off their seasons.
Additionally, Choice 102 was on hand to broadcast the event and conduct interviews with varsity coaches and athletes.
Many local businesses opened up for the event, which featured activities such as cornhole, face painting and autograph sessions with members of the football team, as well as a parade of athletes from the youth to varsity levels.
Guthrie surgeon headed to Ukraine on mission trip
SAYRE — Guthrie surgeon Dr. John Frodel will soon be traveling to Ukraine with a group of physicians from The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), to assist those with facial injuries suffered as a result of the Ukraine conflict.
The nine-day mission aims at treating about 40 patients with severe facial injuries.
“When I started watching the horrors that were happening in Ukraine at the end of February, I couldn’t help but think that this was going to be very bad,” Dr. Frodel recalls. “It became apparent that there were going to be many soldiers and civilians involved with potentially devastating injuries and I knew I wanted to help.”
The trip is funded by AAFPRS and the Face-to-Face Foundation which supports medical mission trips around the world.
Sayre school board approves feasibility study for possible consolidation
SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District board of education discussed and voted on various requests from the Athens Area School District at their monthly workshop meeting on Tuesday.
According to Sayre School Board president Peter Quattrini, Athens had previously sent out a request for proposal to Sayre for two parts; A building study within the school district of Athens and to do a feasibility study for a potential merger.
During the meeting, community and board members expressed concerns over the technical definition of a merger and researched the Pennsylvania School Boards Association’s official term prior to the meeting.
The concerns occurred as a result of both parties wishing to use the term consolidation rather than merger.
Valley supers: There are no litter boxes in our schools
No, there are not any litter boxes in local schools.
It’s hard to believe that this needed to actually be said, but like in other parts of the country in the past year, local school districts are now being accused on social media of having litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as “furries.”
According to furscience.com, the term “furry” describes a community where people create themselves an anthropomorphized animal character with whom they identify and can function as an avatar in the community. Furries can wear elaborate costumes or simply animal ears or tails.
Over the past year, school districts in several states have had to come out and say they did not have litter boxes in their buildings. In Nebraska, a state lawmaker repeatedly made that claim before ultimately apologizing for spreading misinformation.
While the origin of the initial false claim is not known, it has spread all the way to the Valley via Facebook.
The superintendents of the three Valley school districts all vehemently denied having any litter boxes in their school buildings, while also slamming the culture of spreading misinformation on social media.
Former DA denied parole
The former Bradford County district attorney who was sentenced last year to state prison for sexual abuse charges was denied parole earlier this year, according to the Pennsylvania Parole Board.
Chad Salsman’s next parole hearing will be held in April of next year, according to court documents provided by the state department of corrections.
Assistant Chief Deputy of the Attorney General’s Office Daniel Dye added that as the commonwealth’s representative for the hearing, he objected to Salsman being granted parole.
“His criminal offenses exploited vulnerable women and were an affront to the people of Bradford County,” he said.
In July of last year, Salsman was sentenced to 18 months to five years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.
The Salvation Army thrift store of Waverly closes
WAVERLY — After 32 years of business, The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Waverly closed its doors on Sept. 17.
The closing comes as a shock to residents of the Valley as the store served as an area for donations and shopping.
According to a press release issued by The Salvation Army, the priority of the store was to raise funds to support rehabilitation programs for people in need at no-cost, but current circumstances have made the store impossible.
In addition, the press release included thoughts from Major Patricia Kurtz, who oversees the store in Waverly.
“The decision to close the store was really out of our hands,” said Kurtz. “We are working hard to find other properties in the Valley to replace this location.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.