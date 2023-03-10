A learning experience

SAYRE — When it comes to keeping up with the latest food and drink trends or learning new ways create meals or a cup of coffee, Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe in Sayre is prepared.
Celebrations owner Colleen Bentley shared her and her staff’s recent travels to several food and drink expos across the country that are aimed at further educating those in food service.
“It’s really important to be safe and to keep learning in the food business,” Bentley said. “It’s important to educate yourself.”
Last weekend, Bentley and two employees of Celebrations, Sydney Wilcox and Ashlee Barrett, traveled to New York City for Coffee Fest, an international restaurant and food service show.
Bentley shared details of the fest including a coffee show, looking at new equipment, and barista, cake, and pouring competitions. In addition, the Celebrations staff learned about new drink trends to bring back to Sayre.
“I enjoy going and learning new things about everything that goes with the coffee business,” Bentley said.
Bentley added that she also attended the Specialty Food Association’s Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, NV this past January with staff.
The international restaurant show provided menu and catering planning, food trucks, and new products to sell, according to Bentley. In addition, the Celebrations staff discovered new international trend setters and will be attending the show again this summer to learn even more.
Bentley and staff also visited the Artisan Bakery Expo East in Atlantic City, NJ in November.
“It’s always a lot of fun,” Bentley said about attending the expos. “It also awards my employees because they get to get away and we get to have some one-on-one time because with a small business it’s always on the go.”
Bentley added that along with her and her staff learning many new things about the food industry to improve business, new drinks and candy will soon be added to the Celebrations menu including gourmet Asher’s Chocolate, something she was excited to find at one of the expos.
“I’m always looking to improve and put the best products in front of the customer,” Bentley said. “And to do it with fun.”
