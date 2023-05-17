The Valley Chorus to present spring concert this weekend

WAVERLY — The Valley Chorus will present their annual spring concert this weekend with two different shows to bring the community together through music.
The chorus presents “Darkness To Light”, a concert that will dive into the darkness and light of music, expressed in a mix of several different genres of music.
“As usual with the Valley Chorus, I try to program a bunch of music that is of a wide variety that pretty much everyone in the audience can find something to love,” Valley Chorus Director Kevin Doherty said. “The theme of this concert is from darkness to light. The whole first half explores how darkness can be used as a metaphor in music in many different ways. There’s songs about stars, night, sleep, sunsets, and even death as a metaphor. Then in the second half, it’s sort of the opposite. It’s songs about light and all the ways that music can express that.”
Doherty added that the concert will include pop and jazz tunes, classical, and much more.
The Valley Chorus is a community chorus in the Twin-tiers region of New York and Pennsylvania. Their mission is to bring the people of the Valley together in song. The chorus has been singing for the community since 1955.
“One of the most fun parts about this group is that they are always ready,” Doherty said. “They love what they do, they have fun, and we have been working hard on this music since January so I think it’s going to be really fantastic.”
The Valley Chorus invites the community to their concerts this Saturday at The Keystone Theater in Towanda at 7 p.m. and Sunday at the Athens High School Auditorium at 3 p.m.
“I think it would be really fun for anybody that comes,” Doherty added.
Admission includes $10 pre-sale tickets and $15 at the door. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly and Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, online at www.thevalleychorus.org, or from any member of the Valley Chorus.
