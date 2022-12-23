Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Vicki Potter, 59, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to six months, fines of $300, plus Court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Potter following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 3, 2022.
Kristen Seymour, 41, of Elmira, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for nine months, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, Misdemeanor 1.
Athens Township Police arrested Seymour for the offense occurring on Aug. 3, 2022.
Joseph Dietz, 51, of Monroeton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, first in 10, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dietz following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on May 24, 2022.
Angela Roof, 39, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month, three days to 18 months, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roof following investigation on an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on July 10, 2022.
David Brown, 44, of Lockwood, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 12 months, after Probation was revoked, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on July 24, 2020.
Nicholas Jennings, 28, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, second in 10, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jennings following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on June 11, 2021.
Sheena Barto, 38, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of three months, five days to 21 months, for the offenses of Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3 and Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor, after probation was revoked.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Barto for the offenses occurring on June 24, 2019, March 26, 2021 and April 2, 2021.
