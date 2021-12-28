Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Bradford County added 234 cases of COVID-19 in the seven day period between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
That figure is a 26.88 percent decrease in new cases from the previous week, but the community transmission rate in the county remains high, at 10.89 percent.
The CDC classifies a positive test rate above 10 percent as high transmission.
Forty people were admitted to Bradford County hospitals with COVID between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, according to the CDC.
Currently, 36.81 percent of ICU beds in the county are occupied by COVID patients.
The CDC does not provide a breakdown of vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients.
The current vaccination rate for the total population of Bradford County is 40.3 percent, and 48.9 percent of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
In New York, Tioga County added 212 new COVID cases in the period between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, according to CDC data.
The community transmission rate in the county remains high, at 13.2 percent.
According to the CDC, 57.5 percent of Tioga County residents are fully vaccinated, and 65.5 percent have received at least one dose.
The CDC website did not report any COVID hospitalization in Tioga County between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, and does not show data regarding the number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients in Tioga County.
According to CDC data, Chemung County reported 382 new cases of COVID between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, a 15 percent decrease from the previous seven days.
The community transmission rate in the county remains high at 11.01 percent.
CDC data shows that 16 Chemung County residents were admitted to hospitals with COVID between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, with 45.59 percent of ICU beds in the county occupied by COVID patients.
The rate of fully vaccinated individuals in Chemung County is 56.7 percent and 64.6 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
