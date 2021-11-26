Possession

A man faces possession charges for an incident on Sept. 10.

Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw a car traveling east on Route 6 and it failed to signal lane change onto Route 220 southbound and a traffic stop was done just south of Route 6 in North Towanda Township.

Police smelled marijuana in the car and they spoke to the passenger, 38-year-old Justin Anthony Maria, who allegedly said that marijuana was under his seat and police found a green leafy substance under his seat.

Maria faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and summary turning movements and required signals and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Possession

A Towanda woman faces possession charges.

On Sept. 22, Towanda Borough Police said that an apartment window was broken and they went to check on the resident, 27-year-old Miranda Noel Beauman.

She let police into her apartment and they noticed a glass pipe, plastic straw, aluminum foil and a bag with a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine inside, according to court documents.

Beauman faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10.

Possession

A Monroeton woman faces possession charges for an incident on July 31.

Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw a minivan driving at the intersection of Airport Road and Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township and the driver was a man that they knew had a suspended driver’s license.

A traffic stop was conducted as the vehicle pulled into a driveway and the front passenger was identified as 52-year-old Mary Alice Vanderpool, according to court documents.

Police said that they saw a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue in a small open dash compartment to the right of the steering wheel and the driver alleged that Vanderpool had purchased methamphetamine and it was in a cigarette pack in the car and she also had marijuana in the car.

A search warrant on the car led police to find a cigarette pack with a clear bag of suspected methamphetamine inside it, a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine residue, a rolled marijuana joint and they also found a plastic baggie with suspected marijuana inside it under the driver’s seat cushion and a marijuana grinder with residue was found in the glove compartment, court documents show.

Vanderpool faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24.

