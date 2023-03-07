NEWARK VALLEY — An Endwell man lost his life Friday after he and another man fell through ice while ice fishing in Newark Valley, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
Norman J. O’Neil, 59, died after his fishing mate, a man whose was not disclosed by police, was unsuccessful in rescuing him in repeated attempts after extricating himself from the pond located on Barber Town Road.
“Deputies, along with first responders from multiple local fire departments, responded to the scene and observed O’Neil approximately 150 feet from shore and attempted a water rescue,” police stated. “First responders were able to extricate O’Neil, who was unresponsive, from the pond and provide immediate CPR and first aid. Attempts to resuscitate Mr. O’Neil were unsuccessful and he died as a result of the incident.”
The other man was transported to Wilson Hospital by Maine EMS and was released after treatment. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division also responded to the scene to investigate the incident. O’Neil’s cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, police noted.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Newark Valley Fire Department, Owego Fire Department, Owego Emergency Services, Maine Emergency Services, Campville Fire Department, and the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services.
