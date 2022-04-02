ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Residents of Athens Township spoke out against the potential construction of a drug and alcohol treatment facility moving into the former Chesapeake Energy “man camp” complex on Lamoka Road.
The 12.5 acre facility — which opened in 2010 and closed in 2014 — was sold to Community Recovery Outreach Partners, LLC in February.
Community Recovery Outreach Partners specializes in drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
The residents cited concerns of a decrease in property value due to the proximity of the facility to their homes, and also worries of an influx of crime in the area.
One resident said he was “not informed (of) the intention of the sale.”
However, even though the deed has been transferred, the use of the facility is not yet set in stone.
“I don’t believe there’s been a formal application filed,” township solicitor John Thompson said. “When we hear something, you will be notified.”
Thompson added that there will be a public hearing regarding the use of the facility, as well as a land use proceeding before the Athens Township Zoning Board and the supervisors.
Parks prepping for Spring
Parks Commission Chairman Richard Bean gave an update on the state of parks in Athens Township as Spring approaches.
Bean said the parks commission will be applying for several grants — one from Bradford County and the one from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region — which would total around $10,000.
Bean and the Athens Township Fire Department set a tentative date to remove the star at Round Top Park on April 23.
The park is set to open for the season on May 7, and a township-wide park inspection is set for April 2.
In other park news, a pickleball court will be installed at Jim King Memorial Community Park in East Athens. The parks commission is still seeking funding for the project, with an estimated total cost of $15,000 for the surface, lines and nets.
Additionally, Bean said there was a problem with trash buildup at Tozer’s Landing, though it is not litter, but rather overflow of trash from receptacles.
He said somebody — though he did not know who — had been emptying the trash cans on a weekly basis, but is know longer doing so and they are looking for a solution.
Planning Commission fee schedule updated
The Township Planning Commission proposed a new fee schedule for code and zoning matters in recent weeks, part of which was approved by the supervisors on Wednesday.
A new fee schedule for non-residential development fees was approved, but the supervisors chose to wait until next month to approve any increase for residential fees.
Supervisor Alan Burgess said he did not want to increase fees for residential properties without a further discussion into what that would look like.
“I’m open to a more in depth study,” he said.
The current fee schedule was set in 2010 and has not been updated since.
Road discussions
The supervisors discussed bidding for road repairs on Pennsylvania Avenue and Lily Avenue.
The township is responsible for Pennsylvania Avenue from Pine Street to Lockhart Street, with the exception of a stretch between Lincoln and McDuffie Streets, which the state is on the hook for.
According to the supervisors, Athens Area School District has been interested in acquiring the portion of Pennsylvania Avenue that runs adjacent to its buildings, as well as Lily Avenue, which is already primarily used by buses.
Logistical issues may prevent that from happening, but the supervisors said they are open to discussing the matter with the district.
