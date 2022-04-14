SAYRE — Guthrie is pleased to announce a partnership with the Northern Tier Career Center (NTCC) to sponsor tuition for select students in the year-long LPN program. Limited sponsored spaces will be available for the August 2022 class, and applications are currently being accepted. Those who are selected and successfully complete the LPN program will receive a full-time position as an acute care LPN at Guthrie.

Details of the program:

• Classes begin in August 2022

• High school diploma required

• Limited spots available

• Participants must make a per diem commitment as a Care Partner/Care Companion while attending the program.

Gary Martell, NTCC Director said, “We are extremely excited to be able to partner with Guthrie to provide a quality nurse training program. This collaboration was essential as we share a common goal of serving our community and educating the future workforce.”

Responsibilities of LPNs include:

  • Monitor patients throughout their treatment
  • Perform routine checks of patients’ vital signs
  • Ensure that patients take their medication
  • Assist doctors and registered nurses
  • Communicate with patients’ families.

Daniel Fitzwater, LPN, Guthrie said, “I enjoy working as an LPN at Guthrie because I have a supportive team that is able to provide the best care for our patients and I am able to make a difference in the lives of our community.”

For more information, contact Rebecca Frisbie at Rebecca.Frisbie@guthrie.org or by calling 570-887-4906.

