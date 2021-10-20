TOWANDA – During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency’s meeting on Monday, Executive Director Robyn Cummings gave an update on a cooperative project to bring a bike-packing trail to the region.
“We are hoping for a spring launch,” said Cummings.
According to Endless Mountain Heritage Region’s Executive Director Cain Chamberlin, the project began back in the spring and was first suggested by Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone.
“She’s an avid cyclist, so she approached us about doing a bike-packing loop,” Chamberlin said. “Bike-packing’s become pretty popular across the country, but Pennsylvania — as far as we know — did not have a legit bike-packing trail.”
Bike-packing is a combination of all-terrain cycling and backpacking, as people carry normal backpacking equipment, but ride a bike instead of walking.
Chamberlin explained that EMHR, BCTPA, and the Endless Mountain Visitor’s Bureau worked together to map out a 407 mile loop traveling through the four counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.
“(It has) a little over 31,000 feet in elevation changes throughout,” said Chamberlin. “It’s basically going to take people to lodging, campgrounds, museums, historical societies, trails — this actually uses the D&H Rail Trail, the trail of the year that we nominated going up through Susquehanna County.”
Chamberlin went on to say that “any small business within our region we’re looking to incorporate into the trail if they’re along it.”
“Basically it’ll be kind of an economic driver that also gets people engaged in outdoor recreation using our existing gravel and dirt roads,” Chamberlin said.
Since the trail consists entirely of existing motor vehicle roadways, Chamberlin said they hope to work with PENNDOT to have “share the road” signage put up along the route.
“There are portions where they will cross or travel shortly along state highways, but it’s all in areas where they should be comfortable and safe,” Chamberlin assured. “Route 6 oftentimes doesn’t have the shoulder you need for that sort of travel, (but) we do have a couple cyclists like Donna (Iannone) who actually want to do the route in increments and make sure that it’s all good to go and safe.”
Chamberlin plans to attend the Philadelphia Bike Expo in November to promote the trail in hopes of bringing more tourism to the region. He also noted that grant funds are being sought from DCNR to be used to make sites along the trail more bike-friendly.
“We hope to make it a really cool project where we can make the area more bicycle-friendly,” said Chamberlin. “A lot of the businesses, restaurants, things like that will have the option of getting bicycle friendly business signage that we’ll give them (and) they can put in their window, and some places can opt to do repair stations, bike racks, things like that.”
In other news from the BCTPA meeting, the finishing touches are being put on the organization’s 2022 travel guide.
“All the stories have been established, writers have been contacted (and) a lot of those are in progress,” Cummings said.
Cummings went on to say that businesses and organizations can now submit their 2022 events to be included on the travel guide’s calendar, and she encouraged everyone to submit their events.
“We know a lot of organizations don’t have every detail ready for their events for next year (but) as long as the information is there, individuals, tourists will be able to find that information once it becomes available,” said Cummings. “To not be in there when it is free does not help the organization, so we really want to make sure that events that are happening next year — even if you don’t have all the details — still submit your events for that.”
Submissions can be made by visiting www.visitbradfordcounty.com and clicking the “Annual Guide Events” button in the top-right portion of the webpage.
