TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners will issue a proclamation to declare April Child Abuse Prevention Month from 11 a.m. to noon on April 6 on the lawn of the Bradford County Courthouse.
On the courthouse lawn there will be the reading of the Proclamation, which designates April as Child Abuse Awareness Month in Bradford County. Over 1,000 pinwheels have been placed on the courthouse lawn to represent every investigation done by Bradford County Children and Youth for 2021 as well as each Forensic Interview conducted at The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center (CHCAC).
“Bradford County recognizes April as National Child Abuse Prevention and awareness month and is committed to working with professionals, families, and the community as a whole to advocate and educate for the prevention child abuse and neglect,” Katy VanDewark, Executive Director of the CHCAC, said. “April is typically one of our favorite months of the year because for one the weather is finally starting to change and get a little bit warmer and we are able to cast a hopeful and positive light on a difficult subject. As a community when a child and their family is experiencing the difficult path that abuse takes many down, it is important for them to know where they can turn to for help? As a community, this year April provides you a chance to help in small ways. Show your commitment to keeping kids safe and Help us create the future. Each year we at the CHCAC, are asked by many people how they can help and here is my response, Volunteer or donate to the CHCAC or one of the local nonprofits that helps these children and families in need, contact local and state officials to help ensure the commonwealth provides efficient support to those children who are affected by neglect or abuse, help a neighbor or friend, if they seem to be overwhelmed by the stresses of parenting, kind gestures can go a long way, and if you suspect abuse report it.”
Bradford County Commissioners stated, “April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. The Bradford County Commissioners are issuing a proclamation in support of those who work tirelessly to address this devastating problem that unfortunately harm’s way too many children within communities and our country. One abused child is one too many! Child abuse affects us all in one way or another even though we may not think it does. Abused children are our neighbors, they are our future. The Commissioners are extremely grateful for those who work on our behalf addressing this very troubling stain on our community.”
Debra Sharp, Bradford County Children and Youth, stated, “While this event and this month remind us to raise awareness about child abuse, it is up to all of us to raise our voices for children year-round. In doing so, we can all help play a part in keeping kids safe and reduce child abuse and neglect. We can also help strengthen families by supporting local organizations that assist us in our prevention efforts. We can further assist by nurturing healthy and supportive relationships within our own families and extend that to our friends and neighbors in our local communities. Please join us in putting families first in Bradford County. As we work together to prevent child abuse, we will help all children, families, and communities thrive.
For more information about child abuse prevention programs and activities during the month of April, and throughout the year, Contact Bradford County Children and Youth office or The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center (CHCAC) at 570-265-4132 or visit our website at www.chcac.org.
