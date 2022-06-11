Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following incidents that occurred in the Valley.
- Dylan Eugene Parrish, 29, of Sayre, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness following his alleged role in an incident on South Keystone Avenue in Sayre on March 7.
According to borough police, Parrish was charged after he was found unconscious in his vehicle parked at a local business. Police added that officers discovered illegal substances in the vehicle, and Parrish later tested positive for having methamphetamine and THC in his system.
Parrish is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 8.
- Ralph William Hobbie, 56, of Athens, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances, as well as several summary traffic violations, following a crash on Lincoln Street in Sayre on May 3. Borough police added that a blood test later revealed that methamphetamine and THC was in his system at the time of the incident.
Hobbie is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 8.
Simple assault
A Spencer man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following his alleged role in an incident that took place at Robert Packer Hospital on May 20.
According to borough police, William T. Pelto, 37, was charged after he created a disturbance and flipped a table tray, bruising a hospital staff member’s back.
Pelto is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 19.
Criminal trespass
A Waverly woman was charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia following her alleged role in an incident that took place at a Stevenson Street residence on June 2.
According to borough police, Heather Elizabeth Maduro, 36, was charged after she illegally entered a vacant apartment.
Maduro was arraigned on June 8 and subsequently jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 21.
Retail theft
A Rome, N.Y. man was jailed after being charged with retail theft following his alleged role in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on May 29.
According to township police, Thomas Russell David Barnes, 29, was charged after he stole a total of over $332 worth of merchandise from store in two separate incidents that took place on May 24 and May 29.
Barnes was scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 7.
Resisting arrest
A Pine City, N.Y. man was charged with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances following his alleged role an incident that took place at a Loder Street residence in South Waverly on June 3.
According to borough police, Brent William Strobridge, 52, was charged after officers were dispatched to the residence. Officers added that tasers were needed to gain compliance from Strobridge as they were taking him into custody.
Strobridge was arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $60,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.