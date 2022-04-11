At the April meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society the board was updated on the upcoming opening event of the museum 67 Women 67 Counties the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer coalition display that features every county in the Commonwealth. There will be an opening reception at the museum on May 5 which begins at 6 p.m. The banners will be displayed throughout the museum and will be in place until May 12. The committee is meeting weekly to firm up the plans for this event which is the first public display from the coalition since the onset of COVID.
Matt Carl, in the report of the Executive Director, said that he has been in contact with Bishop Brothers Construction about the parking lot project and that we are on their list and will be contacted when they are ready to start for the necessary permitting. Matt also reported that the smoke detector issue in the elevator shaft is chronic and after having the Triguard Security company come in to inspect the system it was reported that our system is obsolete and needs to be replaced. The current system is 22 years old. The quote from Triguard was $28,509.00. The society is seeking other quotes for this project at this time.
Matt reported that the society received the $4,000 operations grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission this week. This is an annual grant that is given to County Historical Societies that meet the criteria. He also applied to the Bradford County United Way for its 2023 allocations. New credit card processing equipment has been ordered and will take a month to arrive.
The 2022 Friday Night at the Museum schedule is finished, and rack cards are being ordered in preparation for the season. Presented for this year are: May, Henry Farley; June Dr. William, Lewis; July Mary Ellen Kunst; August, Van Wagner; September, David Lenington; and October Matt Carl. The subjects for this year’s programs are all very interesting and will be announced in the near future.
Jonathon Gulyas a senior at Indian University of Pennsylvania majoring in History will be working in the museum again this summer.
Our website has 407 users, our Facebook page now has 2,143 followers and our YouTube channel has 104 subscribers. Our digital membership is now at 83 members.
Kelsey Jones in the library & Research report stated that surname searches have been completed for Crawford, Camp, Merritt, Smith, Norton, Pendleton, Rogers, Griswold, and Altieri families. Our volunteer research staff is very capable and do an excellent job of completing the family searches that are requested.
In the publications report Henry Farley said that a reprint is in the works for this year and the committee will be meeting soon to finalize the project.
Margaret Walsh in the nominating Committee report presented the name of Coleman Butler to fill the term of Raul Azpiazu. The board voted unanimously to appoint Coleman to that seat. Coleman was our first high school board member, and the society is pleased that he is coming back to the board he was very active during his high school tenure.
Henry Farley who is the Bradford County representative to America250PA gave the board an update on the commission. The commission was formed to plan the commemoration of the Semiquincentennial of the United States of America He stated that a zoom meeting was held in March and the Bradford County is on track. The County Commissioners have signed a resolution supporting the initiative as has Sayre Borough. Farley will be contacting all the other Boroughs in the county to ask them to pass resolutions as well. The next meeting of the commission is in June and Farley will update the board at them time. He has asked the commission to send him a tabletop display of information regarding the anniversary that he can take to events across the county this summer.
The research library had 47 registered patrons for the period and 96 volunteer hours logged. Recent gifts that have been catalogued: Information on State Line & Sullivan Railroad company; given by Henriette Blokzy/Korb, Rome, two bonds for the Waverly, Sayre and Athens Traction Company that had been the property of Katherine Kerrigan of Waverly, NY dated Jan. 1, 1925, from Leslie Kipp, New York City, NY.
The Bradford County Historical Society is in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. The Research Library is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is open for tours by appointment only. Please visit Bradfordhistory.com for more information.
