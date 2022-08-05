Tioga County Fair returns with traditional and new attractions

The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug. 9-13, returns this year with plenty of action for fairgoers, and with some new, added attractions. Owego’s Marvin Park will once again welcome guests from around the county and state for a week of carnival, combined with grandstand attractions like the traditional demolition derby, the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Agricultural and 4-H displays and activities, and a new feature on Thursday, East Coast Pro Wrestling.
Set to begin at 7 p.m., ringside by the grandstands, guests will witness eight matches of Legends, or former WWF and WWE wrestlers, as well as Ladies and Tag Teams. Some well-known names on the card include Tony Atlas, who Gino Caruso, owner of East Coast Pro Wrestling will Team up with for a Tag Team match. Others entering the ring on Aug. 11 include Dirty Dango, Andrew Anderson, Drew Marston, Captain Emmett Pain, and others.
Kicking things off on Opening Day, Aug. 9, is the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. This event, which begins at 7 p.m., is a sanctioned professional points-bearing rodeo with bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, ladies barrel racing, team roping, and the main event — bull riding. The rodeo is a must see because the participants are competing for national rankings.
The Painted Pony Championship is a $50 dollar value, which is included in the $10 gate fee on Tuesday. Please note that admission to the fair is reduced on Tuesday, as there won’t be any rides open that day. The $10 also offers guests access to all of the other activities offered at the fair. Once the rides open on Wednesday, the all-inclusive gate fee increases to $15.
On Aug. 10 and the 12, at 7 p.m., the fair will host the much-anticipated Demolition Derby. The derby has been a favorite for fair goers for many years, and will include the same car smashing and bashing that fans of the derby have come to love.
Special to this year’s derby is a raffle of a V-8 car throughout the week that will benefit the family of five-year old Kendyl White, a young girl who has been fighting for her life after being born with a rare birth defect, and then having complications after surgery.
Tickets will be sold during the fair for $10 a piece for the V-8 car, with the winner given an opportunity to run it in Friday night’s derby. The ticket will be pulled before the race. You can find tickets near the car, which will be on display during the fair, or you can find them at Mirabito on North Avenue in Owego.
On the final day of the fair there will be a Lumberjack Competition that includes axe throwing, and various chainsaw contests. The event will exhibit the skills of professional lumberjacks from the area to include Owego, N.Y. native Alexis Halstead, who will return home to compete.
Also on Saturday, at 7 p.m., is the Outlaw Pullers Series, presenting their Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the track and by the grandstands.
Besides the main events, the fair will include exciting Gillette Family Carnival rides Wednesday through Saturday that will keep every thrill seeker entertained. After getting dizzy on a scrambler or high on the Ferris Wheel, fairgoers can expect a bunch of fan favorite fried foods and popcorn.
Since 1859, the fair has been a crafts and farmers exhibition. Guests can expect crafts and produce when they visit.
Over at the Arts & Crafts Barn, fair goers can find the Pie Contest on Tuesday at 1 p.m.; Wednesday is Up-Cycle Day. Other arts and crafts can be found at the Arts & Crafts Barn throughout the week.
And don’t forget the agricultural aspect of the fair, its roots. There will be 4-H activities taking place each day, with goat shows, 4-H Air Rifle, the Clover Café, and much more. The youth have been working all year to get their entries ready for this year’s fair, which remains a highlight for the 4-H participants.
Also open throughout the week will be the beer tent. After experiencing a setback on the newly constructed Matt Porcari Memorial Pavilion last year, fire department members were able to fundraise close to $5,000 to repair the damage. The department members also added a new misting and cooling station underneath the pavilion to keep things cool, and switched up the bleachers to allow guests to view the grandstand attractions. There is a $5 fee to enter the bleacher area by the beer tent, with funds benefiting the Owego Fire Department.
And the best part about the Tioga County Fair is the value. For a $15 dollar admission, guest will receive unlimited rides, access to Grandstand events, and parking, except for Tuesday when the fee is $10.
If someone is a Tioga Fair veteran or a potential fairgoer on the fence, this year’s fair is one that shouldn’t be missed.
For more information or a complete schedule of events, visit www.tiogacofair.com.
