Chimney fires strike northeast Bradford area

Two chimney fires displaced households on Wednesday morning, keeping fire crews busy for several hours as they battled the blazes.
The more serious fire began at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Main Street in Rome Borough, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
While no injuries were sustained from the fire, the home was mostly destroyed after it spread from the structure’s chimney, he explained.
In addition to the Rome Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters from Athens Borough, Windham Township, Wysox Township, and North Towanda Township assisted at the scene, Rosenheck said.
Just over five hours later, crews from Windham, Rome and Athens Borough were back out and joined by firefighters from Athens Township, Litchfield and Nichols for a second chimney fire — this time located on Oak Lane just off Cotton Hollow Road in Windham Township. Greater Valley EMS also responded to the scene while Ulster-Sheshequin stood by for assistance.
Like the first blaze, no injuries were sustained from the fire, Rosenheck noted. Crews were also more successful in limiting the fire’s spread, containing it to just the adjacent room of the chimney.
With the two chimney fires happening in quick succession of each other and Arctic temperatures approaching this weekend, Rosenheck advised residents to use caution using alternative heating sources.
“Make sure your chimneys are clean and have good ventilation. Make sure you have working smoke detectors,” he said. “I know everyone’s heating bills are going up this season, but appropriate caution is needed when using these alternative heating sources. Additionally, if you have a long driveway, make sure it is well-maintained in the winter so emergency vehicles have easy access.”
