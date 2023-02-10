The Salvation Army of Sayre awards Christmas is For Kids volunteers

Volunteers from The Salvation Army of Sayre’s annual Christmas is For Kids donation received awards for their work on Wednesday evening. Pictured from left to right are volunteers Steven Webster, Regan Chapman, Justin DeVine, Jeff Paul, and Major Chris Ramirez from The Salvation Army of Sayre.

 Nicole Lamberti/Morning Times

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

