The Salvation Army of Sayre awards Christmas is For Kids volunteers

Volunteers from The Salvation Army of Sayre’s annual Christmas is For Kids donation received awards for their work on Wednesday evening. Pictured from left to right are volunteers Steven Webster, Regan Chapman, Justin DeVine, Jeff Paul, and Major Chris Ramirez from The Salvation Army of Sayre.
SAYRE — The Salvation Army of Sayre held a dinner on Wednesday evening for those who packed, gathered, or distributed food and toys to families during the annual Christmas is For Kids donation in December.
At the dinner, various volunteers received awards for their work.
Major Chris Ramirez from The Salvation Army of Sayre shared the recipients of the awards: Justin DeVine for being the Team Leader, Regan Chapman for Youth Volunteer of the Year, Steven Webster for Volunteer of The Year, and Jeff Paul Plumbing and Heating received the Volunteer Group of The Year.
In addition, Jeff Paul was awarded The Others Award, which is the highest award that a civilian can receive in The Salvation Army. Ramirez shared that Paul was awarded for all he does in the community and at The Salvation Army of Sayre.
Christmas is For Kids was held this past December and raised $54,000 for The Salvation Army. Additionally, over 3,000 toys were donated and 6,000 pounds of food came through the Rusty Rail and other food drives.
Over 30 volunteers weathered snow showers during the Christmas season as they distributed food and toys to families in need.
Ramirez thanked all the volunteers that participated at the Christmas is For Kids donation.
“It’s a lot of work and we really couldn’t pull it off without them,” she said. “Together these guys served 161 families in a day with food and toys and it just goes like clockwork because of so many volunteers. If we didn’t have them that would be cumbersome.”
