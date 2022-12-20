National Wreaths Across America Day was held on Saturday to honor those who have served with wreath-laying ceremonies in cemeteries across the United States.
Each December, Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization, dedicates wreaths to remember, honor, and teach about veterans.
The annual event was held at 3,702 cemeteries across the country, at sea, and abroad this year, according to Bradford County Coordinator for Wreaths Across America Rebecca Harkness.
Harkness was one of many coordinators for the annual ceremonies as she held one at Bumpville Cemetery outside of Litchfield on Saturday.
“It went great,” Harknes said. “We were afraid we would be short on volunteers because of the snow but we had a really great turnout.”
Harkness shared that her affiliation with Wreaths Across America began after a visit to Arlington National Cemetery in 2016 to lay wreaths. In 2017, she laid wreaths at the cemetery again and visited a soldier’s grave that she knew. There, she spoke with the soldier’s mother. Harkness was inspired to join the organization after the mother told her she was afraid that her son would not be remembered.
When she spoke to a Wreaths Across Representative about joining, Harkness learned that the ceremonies can be held at any cemetery with an American veteran.
She became determined that no soldier would ever be forgotten.
“We started with South Litchfield Cemetery the first year,” Harkness said. “We had such an outpouring of support and people wanting to get involved, so the next year we added Rome and North Orwell, then the next year we added another one. Covid slowed us down, but this year we came back with a vengeance and we registered 12 cemeteries.”
Harkness added that after receiving a high amount of donations this year, wreaths were laid at 15 cemeteries around the area and a handful of individual graves from families.
At Bumpville Cemetery, Harkness shared that two guest speakers were added to this year’s ceremony and Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko spoke as well.
Additionally, a big portion of the ceremony was held inside Northeast Bradford Elementary School due to the colder temperatures.
Harkness was happy to hold the annual event after public concerns about last week’s snowstorm.
“I told them I was still going to do it,” Harkness said. “I was like, nothing is going to stop me, I’m doing this.”
She shared that 781 wreaths were laid this year locally and an estimated 2.7 million across the United States.
