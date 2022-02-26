In a YouTube video posted in June of 2021, Athens native Josh Murphy announced his intention to hike the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) from the border of Mexico in California to the border of Canada in Washington.
In the video, Murphy explains that the decision to tackle the trail came after his lifelong dream of joining the United States Army was denied.
Murphy struggled with obesity from a young age, and that struggle with his physical health also became a struggle with his mental health.
“My whole life I was told ‘you’ll always be fat,’ ‘you’re worthless,’ ‘no one will ever accept you the way you are,’ ‘you’ll never leave your hometown,’” said Murphy in the video. “When you’re told something enough, you start to believe it.”
According to the video, in 2016 Murphy weighed 446 pounds; at the time of the video’s release, Murphy had lost more than 200 pounds.
In the video, Murphy said that there were no shortcuts for his weight loss. In an interview with the Morning Times, Murphy noted that his diet and exercise routine evolved over the years.
“In the very beginning it was simply just tracking calories (and) making sure I wasn’t eating food that is common sense to not eat,” said Murphy, who noted he also committed to exercising five or six times a week. “As time went on, I refined more what I was actually doing with food and the kind of workouts I was actually doing. I learned quite a bit throughout the entire process.”
Another factor that contributed positively to Murphy’s journey for good physical and mental health was his decision to give up alcohol.
“Very early on in the process I realized (that) drinking on the weekends is not going to help.” said Murphy.
At first, Murphy set a goal of not drinking until he lost 50 pounds, but he said he quickly realized his life was better without the alcohol.
“I have a drink every now and then these days,” said Murphy, but he believes that the lack of alcohol helped him to be more introspective throughout the process. “You know, when you are clouding your mind all the time, it really helps you lose focus of what’s really going on.”
The hope of joining the Army was the motivation for Murphy throughout his weight loss journey. In his video, Murphy expressed a desire to “do something meaningful with [his] life that might actually help make the world a better place.”
Murphy elaborated during the interview on what attracted him to the Army in the first place. He said his dream was to become a Green Beret, and he spoke highly of the mission of the US Army Special Forces.
“You learn the culture of whatever group of people you’re going to go work with and you embed yourself in it. You’re just there on the front lines,” said Murphy. “I just viewed that as probably one of the most surefire ways to put myself in a position that could enact some actual meaningful change in the world.”
He specifically mentioned helping people who can’t help themselves, as they may be oppressed by various parties and/or situations.
After enlisting, Murphy was sent to Fort Benning in Georgia. It was there that he was identified as having lymphedema, a condition that makes his legs prone to swelling due to a high number of varicose veins.
“A lifetime of poisoning my body had left a permanent mark on me and ended up killing my dreams,” said Murphy in his video. “Even after corrective surgery for the sake of enlistment, it still persists to this day.”
It was in the barracks after learning that he would be going home that Murphy first heard of the PCT, when he found and read a copy of The Pursuit of Endurance by Jennifer Pharr Davis. He noted that that book “planted the seed” for his now-upcoming trip.
“At that point in time I had no idea where life was going to take me,” said Murphy. “I really had no idea what I was going back to, if I’d be able to enlist again, or what I was doing with my life but I knew damn well that someday I was going to check (the PCT) out.”
Murphy returned from Georgia to the Valley at the start of the pandemic, which locked him in place along with the rest of the country.
“I was more lost than I had ever been,” said Murphy in his video. “Without direction or purpose, I questioned my very existence on a daily basis.”
Planning his hike along the PCT gave Murphy a place to focus his thoughts and energy, which he said helped him.
“I’m the kind of person that needs something to be working towards,” said Murphy. “I need a goal.”
Murphy recalled having a “scene from a movie moment of clarity” in 2020, when he decided hiking the PCT was his next goal.
“I still had my camera, for some reason, that I hadn’t used in years, but of all the possessions that I just gave away ... I held on to that for some reason,” said Murphy. “It just kind of clicked with me like, oh my God, I’m going to hike the Pacific Crest Trail and document the whole thing.”
Murphy sees this as a chance to “get back to (his) roots,” as one of his earlier dreams had been to become a photographer for National Geographic.
“I came downstairs with tears in my eyes to my girlfriend and literally was like ‘I know what I’m supposed to do now,’” Murphy said. “It was that big of a moment for me.”
Murphy committed to taking a photo every day for a year to prepare, but as he found some success in photography and videography the plan to hike the PCT took a back seat in his mind.
“This whole time I was also still really holding on to the idea that I would be able to enlist in the Army again,” said Murphy, who recalled being told to wait six months and reenlist. “Eventually (my recruiter) gave me a phone call and spoke in a tone of voice that had a sort of finality to it.”
Murphy noted that his condition is chronic, making him ineligible for a second shot at enlistment.
“The dream died,” said Murphy. “A piece of myself died in that and I was just completely lost in life.”
At that point Murphy went back to his idea of hiking the PCT, deciding it may not be as crazy of an idea as he once thought. That’s when Murphy released his video on YouTube.
“I was so nervous,” said Murphy. “I knew that if I committed to this, I would have to just cross a line of comfort.”
“In the moments before I clicked share — the post that put that out into the wild — I was really at the end of my rope mentally,” Murphy continued. “In my mind, this was a last-ditch (option).
Murphy said the reaction he got from his video gave him a new sense of direction. He came to realize that his story was already helping people he didn’t even know.
“I got so many messages from strangers (that said) seeing your video, hearing your story alone really inspired me,” Murphy recalled. “Having the courage — for lack of a better way to put it — to tell as much of my story as I have thus far ... it was the right thing to do, and I fully believe that now.”
In hiking the PCT, Murphy hopes to add to his story “a physical and psychological challenge of epic proportion,” according to his video. Murphy said he chose the PCT over the Appalachian Trail because he wanted to be taken completely out of his comfort zone.
“If I did the Appalachian Trail, I feel like I’d never really be too far from being able to just come back home,” said Murphy.
In addition to documenting his hike in a short film, Murphy plans to tell his whole story by writing a book about his life.
“I want it to be part biography, part coffee table book, if that makes sense,” said Murphy. “I want it to be very picture-rich, but also while telling my story in the way it needs to be told.”
“I believe that getting my story into as many hands as possible has the potential to change lives for the better,” said Murphy in his video.
While he may not be helping people oppressed by dictators as he hoped to accomplish one day as a Green Beret, Murphy may be able to help people oppressed by their own lifestyles — people who struggle with circumstances similar to those that he has overcome.
Murphy planned to begin hiking the more than 2,650 mile trail in April, but after going through the permit application process he received a start date of March 24. He hopes to finish sometime in September.
Anyone interested in following along on Murphy’s journey can find him on Instagram and YouTube under the name IllWalkTheEarth. He plans to post updates on social media throughout his hike.
Murphy has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his hike, which can be found at https://gofund.me/f098d636. The full YouTube video that first announced Murphy’s hike can be found at https://youtu.be/E16bKOdGPCU.
