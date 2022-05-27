ATHENS — On Thursday, attorney Jonathan P. Foster, Sr., Trustee, announced at the Athens Senior Awards Ceremony that Kyle Anthony has been chosen to receive the 19th annual Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship award.
The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Athens Borough senior upon their graduation from the Athens Area School District for the payment of college tuition and room and board for a four year period up to a maximum amount of $25,000 per year in order to obtain an undergraduate degree. The scholarship is based on academic qualifications, character, extracurricular activities, community service and financial eligibility. The trustees for the Scholarship Fund are Richard Shay, Jonathan P. Foster, Sr., and Jonathan P. Foster, Jr.
- Academic awards: Kyle was ranked number one in his class at the end of his junior year. He has received the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Certificate of Merit for outstanding academic performance on the SAT, achieving honor roll every marking period from sixth grade onward to his graduation, ninth grade perfect attendance award. Freshman Honors — English 9, Graphic Communications, Geometry, Spanish 1, and US History II Honors. Sophomore Honors — National Honor Society, Civics & Government Honors, Honors Algebra II, Honors Chemistry, and Spanish II. Junior Honors — Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, Academic Excellence Award (First-In-Class), Elmira College Key Award, Advanced Algebra/Trigonometry Honors, AP Chemistry, Honors Physics, Lifetime Fitness, Spanish III.
- Athletic awards: Lettered in cross country during his ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade seasons; lettered in track and field during his ninth and 11th grade seasons; lettered in swimming and diving during his ninth grade season; fourth place medal in Pa. District 4 class AA diving in ninth grade; fourth place medal in PA District 4 Class AA 1,600 meter run in 11th grade; ninth grade cross country Coaches Award; most valuable male track athlete award for his 11th grade season; and 2021 Cross Country All-Star team.
- Organizations and Leadership Positions: Student Council Treasurer (11th grade), Student Council President (12th grade), History Club President (12th grade), Future Business Leaders of America Club Treasurer (12th grade), Cross Country Co-Captain (12th grade season), and Track & Field Co-Captain (12th grade season), and (12th grade) Scholarship Challenge.
- Community service: High school new student orientation tours (ninth -12th grade), collecting toys for the annual Sayre Theater Christmas Is For Kids (2016-2021), packing food bags for people in need as part of the Food For Thought program, big buddy for a kindergarten athlete during the Athens Valley Exceptional Athletes day in 2021, running the events during the Athens fifth grade track and field day in 2021, Easter bunny mascot for the Sayre Elks Club 2021 Easter Egg Hunt, 10-plus hours of volunteering at the Athens Little League concession stand in June 2021, judging for a jump rope contest at the Lynch Bustin Elementary School in 2021, collecting donations and handing out Angel Tree tickets for kids in need at the Spaulding Memorial Library vendor event in 2021, and making crafts with children at the 2021 Elks Christmas Party.
Kyle, as an outstanding student, leader and community contributor, was the individual selected to receive the 2022 Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship Award. Kyle plans to attend The Pennsylvania State University where he will major in Computer Science.
Kyle is the son of his proud parents, Aaron James Anthony and Anitra Kay Anthony of Athens Borough, Pennsylvania.
