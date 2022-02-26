WAVERLY — Village trustees this week began discussions on what projects could see help from the influx of cash the municipality received from the federal government for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the village received $422,050.01 from the federal government under ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) as unrestricted funds — meaning there are no restrictions on the way money can be used.
“This is just a discussion — a wishlist, so to speak,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “We’re not looking to make any hard decisions right now. I just want to see what the board is thinking on this.”
Trustee Kasey Traub stated that he believed the monies should be spent on projects or purchases that would not have significant recurring cost in the future.
“I think it should be used for one-time fixes or equipment,” he said. “If it’s something that needs a lot of maintenance or something like that, we need to find that money in the future.”
While stormwater and infrastructure projects were floated as ideas, board members generally agreed that upating the unused annex in the village hall would be a good use of the funds.
“There’s a lot work there that needs to be done, and it’s not something we can ignore,” Trustee Keith Correll said.
Discussions with the Tioga County on what to do with the unused village wing go back months. There was significant interest from both sides to set up the location for the county’s mental health services, but the estimated cost of the renovations to make the space suitable for operations made it apparent that other county departments would need to set up in the wing as well to make it feasible.
There was also interest in opening a county DMV in the wing, but those talks have apparently stalled, according to Trustee Andrew Aronstam.
“Either way, we need to do something with the wing, or it’s just going to go to waste,” he said.
