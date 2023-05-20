SAYRE — A street in downtown Sayre that has seen significant work since last year will have more work done it in the coming weeks to make travel smoother.
Sayre Borough officials this week approved a paving project for West Lockhart Street between Desmond Street and Wilber Avenue. The work will be completed by Glenn O. Hawbaker in the amount of $84,295.
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett noted that Aqua Pennsylvania is providing the funding for the endeavor.
“Last year, Aqua did the infrastructure project, so we’re going back and doing the paving with them paying for it,” he said. “The work won’t run into Desmond Street, because that will be part of the Streetscape project.”
The aforementioned infrastructure project was part of Aqua’s capital improvement program that included investing over $3 million in main replacement in Sayre, a company spokesperson said last year.
“This project, which entails replacing 7,330 feet of aging cast iron pipe, will improve service reliability, reduce water loss and will fortify the water infrastructure serving the community for approximately 100 years,” she had said.
While Jarrett said residents should keep an eye on the borough’s website and Facebook page for details on exactly when the project will begin, the work is expected to be completed by June 23.
In other borough news, the council voted to approve the second pay request for the Downtown Streetscape Project in the amount of $144,047. That project lead to the installation of new sidewalks and curbing on that same section of street, which was completed by Maay and Sons Masonry of Waverly.
Separately, the council also approved the transfer of a liquor license to the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart. Council member Jessie Dekar was the lone “no” vote in the matter, and council member Gabriel Felt abstained due to a personal conflict of interest.
