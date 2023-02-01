Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Victor Carnrike, 65, of Barton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days consecutive to other sentences for an aggregate sentence of 75 days to 12 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, and Interlock System Not Equipped, Misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police arrested Carnrike for the offenses occurring on June 9.
Alyssa Kolosky, 23, of Waverly was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,050, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Use Communication Facility, Felony 3, and Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor.
The Bradford County Task Force arrested Kolosky for the offenses occurring on Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2022.
Cody Vaga, 32, of Barton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 1.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Varga for the offense occurring on July 17, 2019.
Edward Gallagher, 44, of Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for nine months to 36 months, consecutive to other sentences for an aggregate sentence of 30 months 72 hours to 8 years, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Default in Required Appearance, Felony 3.
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gallagher for the offense occurring on April 24, 2022.
Kodi Thomas, 36, of New Albany was sentenced to fines of $2,000 for the offenses of Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thomas following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township and Monroe Township on May 18, 2022 and Aug. 21, 2022.
Justin Arnold, 41, of Wyalusing was sentenced to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 36 months to 14 years, consecutive to other sentences, fines of $5,000, plus court costs, Restitution of $11,068.12 and he will also lose his driver’s license for 36 months, for the offenses of two counts of Driving Under the Influence, Felony third Degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Arnold following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township and Monroe Township on Oct. 2, 2021, and July 23, 2022.
Jesse Foote, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Officer Thomas Roberts of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Foote for the offense occurring on July 14, 2022.
Mark Leonard, 67, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 8 months to 24 months, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Leonard for the offense occurring on Jan 6, 2022.
Matthew Kautz, 31, of Chemung was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, consecutive to other sentences for an aggregate sentence of 17 days to seven months, after Probation was revoked, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor and Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, 3rd degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Kautz for the offense occurring on Nov. 12, 2016.
Leslie Porter, 54, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one day to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, after Probation was revoked, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Porter following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 26, 2022.
Randy Wilcox, 65, of New Albany was sentenced to fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, Summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilcox following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on May 12, 2022.
