SAYRE — Shared services among Valley municipalities continue to be a method of cost savings that is explored by local officials.
The latest example of that kind of collaboration can be seen between Athens Township and Sayre Borough, as officials from both municipalities are looking forward to discussing the matter.
Specifically, during the borough’s workshop meeting this week, borough manager Dave Jarrett said he would be meeting with township officials in the near future.
“We talked last month and the township said they might be interested in pursuing some kind of shared services with each other,” he said. “What that exactly could be, we don’t really know yet, but that’s why we’re going to discuss it.”
Jarrett noted that shared services is not unfamiliar territory for the borough, since the municipality’s police department provides coverage to South Waverly.
Athens Township Supervisor Chairperson Tressa Heffron was also excited for discussions to begin.
“We’re always excited to do the smart thing,” she said. “If something makes sense for both of us and saves money, why not look at it?”
Heffron explained that amongst the topics she would like to discuss is trash collection.
“Sayre does their own trash, but is that something we could talk to them about for a shared service?” she asked. “That’s kind of our starting point, and if it splits off into something else, we’ll check that out, too.”
Heffron added that sharing services with other municipalities is an open-ended, creative way to save taxpayers money and also builds a sense of community.
“I don’t think it should be ‘we’re the township and they’re the borough and we should operate separately and take care of just our own,’” she said. “We’re all part of the Valley. We’re all one big community. We should find ways to share things that are mutually beneficial and help each other out. The more conversations we have, the better, and just see where it takes us.”
Jarrett concurred with Heffron’s words regarding a more cohesive and sharing community.
“We’re only separated by an imaginary line,” he said. “We’re right next to each other. So I think it’s worth exploring these kinds of opportunities just to see what’s there, and see what the township is interested in doing.”
