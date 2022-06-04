Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas in Towanda:
Peter L. Venegas, 40, Barton, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Resisting Arrest, also a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Venegas for the offenses occurring on Oct. 20, 2019.
Michael R. Longcoy, 52, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (a controlled substance), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Longcoy for the offense occurring on Sept. 4, 2021.
Trent N. Shirk, 56, Troy, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for six months, for the offense of Accident Involving Damage to Attended Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shirk following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 11, 2021.
Noah M. Gee, 41, Wellsburg, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 60 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Tamper with Physical Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree .
Sayre Borough Police arrested Gee for the offenses occurring on June 6, 2021.
Patrick J. Bacorn, 39, of Dushore, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 95 days to 2 years, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bacorn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 24, 2021.
Briar Wright, 19, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months, 215 days to 23 months, 29 days with Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, for the offense of Firearms not to be Carried without a License, a felony of the third degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor in the second degree, two counts Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayre Borough Police Department and Towanda Borough Police arrested Wright on Sept. 8, 2020, July 15, 2021, and March 14, of 2022.
Jody Bubucz, 38, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines, plus court costs of $1,000 for the offense of two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Bradford County Sheriff’s officials arrested Bubucz on Sept. 9, 2020. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bubucz following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on March 11, 2020. Sayre Borough Police arrested Bubucz for the offenses occurring on Jan. 4, 2021.
Paul Vanderpool, 52, Sayre PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, a fine of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault , a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Athens Township Police arrested Vanderpool on July 12, 2021.
Joshua Kelsey, 31, Sayre, PA was sentenced to Probation supervision for a term of 90 days, fines, plus court costs of $300 for the offenses of Harassment
Sayre Borough Police arrested Kelsey on Sept. 16, 2021.
Jason Dunn, 40, Rome, PA was sentenced to incarceration at a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 72 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Firearm not to be carried without a license, felony of the third degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dunn following an investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on May 25, 2021.
James Dunn, 37, Rome, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 144 months, followed by a Drug Treatment Program, fines of $4,000, plus court costs, and he will lose his driver’s license for 36 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Driving under the Influence, a felony of the third degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dunn following an incident that occurred in Burlington Township and North Towanda Township on June 9, 2021, and July 27, 2021.
Sara Barger, 58, Tioga PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for nine months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barger following an investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Nov. 29, 2021.
Miranda Bauman, 28, Monroeton, PA, was sentenced to in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 11 months, 15 days, to 23 months 29 days followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $2,250 plus court costs, restitution of $7,581 for the offenses of Aggregate Assault-Cause Injury to Law Enforcement, a Felony of the second degree, Agricultural Vandalism, a Misdemeanor of the first degree, and Criminal Trespassing, a Misdemeanor of the third degree, and Criminal Trespassing, a Felony of the third degree.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Beauman on Dec. 29, 2021. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Beauman on Aug. 20, 2021. Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Beauman on Dec. 6, 2021 and Dec. 15, 2021.
