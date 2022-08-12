ATHENS — It has been three years since Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum in Athens hosted one of its biggest annual fundraisers — Wine and Dine plus a Brew or Two.
On Wednesday, the popular event made its triumphant return.
With dozens of cars parked on both sides of South Main Street in Athens outside the library, dozens more people tasted local wines and beers along with food from local restaurants in the library’s flower garden on the banks of the Chemung River.
Library assistant director Meaghann Campbell noted she was thankful the heat wave that recently swept through the Valley broke before the event.
“We’re so excited that the community has pulled together for this event after three years,” she said. “Our vendors were also excited to get back on board because this is a great event to connect them to the community. It’s just a great opportunity to get our library family and the community together and see friends that we haven’t seen in three years.”
While sipping on locally- and regionally-made beverages, patrons participated in a silent auction and raffles, which featured a wide variety of prizes — including a limousine-led Finger Lakes wine tour.
“We leaned more on experiences for prizes this year to highlight small businesses,” Campbell said.
Athens Mayor Skip Roupp was also in attendance for the event representing Damiani Wine Cellars.
“We definitely missed the Wine and Dine event,” he said. “It’s very nice, and it’s great to be back in the community.”
The return of the special event also coincided with this year being the library’s and museum’s 125th anniversary.
