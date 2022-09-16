Guthrie selected for clinical trial for possible Lyme disease vaccine

SAYRE — Guthrie in Sayre has been chosen as one of 12 healthcare organizations nationwide to conduct a clinical trial for a Lyme disease vaccine.
This is because the local region experiences a positive high rate of Lyme disease.
Dr. Victor Kolade, Co-Chief at Internal Medicine for Guthrie, shared details about the clinical trial and the future of the possible vaccine.
“We are participating in what is called a valo trial and that is a Lyme vaccine study,” he said. “We are about to get started in a couple of weeks and can enroll patients up until December of this year and or perhaps early January. We are very excited to be participating in this.”
Dr. Kolade shared that Guthrie has had discussions about being involved in the study since last year. There are currently no approved vaccines available to prevent Lyme disease in exposed areas.
He explained why a potential vaccine is so important, especially in the local area.
“Lyme is endemic in this area, meaning that we have the ticks that cause Lyme disease,” he said. “It is devastating to the people that get it and I think it’s a huge concern to people who have seen other people get it. If it happens that we are able to prevent this, people don’t have to worry about season after season of being exposed to tick bites, so this is a huge benefit if we get a vaccine. It will take time for the research to be done and if we prove that the vaccine candidate is effective at preventing Lyme disease, I think this is a win across the country and world where Lyme is found.”
Dr. Kolade noted that Lyme disease can cause arthritis, and neurologic and cardiac symptoms and that some people get Lyme more than once.
According to Guthrie, the study is looking for healthy children (between five and 17 years old) and adults (18 years of age and older) who live in places or participate in activities that increase their risk for Lyme disease. These individuals may be eligible to participate.
Dr. Kolade shared the reasoning for the need for young ages in the trial.
“We hope that if this vaccine is found effective and becomes available, children can have it,” he said. “(The vaccine is for) children and adults and there is no upper age lockout. We are looking for people who will be in the area for the duration of the study and it will run for two years.”’
Dr. Kolade added that he hopes the possible vaccine will be available to those as young as kindergarteners as adults could receive it at the time it comes out.
He noted the specifics of the trial process.
“There are three or four shots at different times, the first season includes three shots: one in the enrollment period, which would be now until about December, then there is one 50-70 days after that, and another one from April to May of next year, then a booster-like shot at the beginning of the second Lyme Disease season in the trial,” he said. “The trial will run until 2024 the way we currently envision it.”
Dr. Kolade shared that Pfizer is the big name on the vaccine candidate and another company called Valneva is collaborating with them.
As for the possible vaccine being released to the public, Dr. Kolade estimates that it may take until 2025.
“When you do trials like this, it’s the same thing that we do with elections; if somebody is winning by 90% to 10%, they call the election at one percent of counting,” he said. “If they do an interim data analysis and the vaccine is far better than the placebo that some people will get, it may get shortened. But, if it runs its full course, we are looking at the trial ending with the last visit for research on New Year’s Eve 2024 and 2025 would be when the data will be fully analyzed.”
According to Dr. Kolade, Guthrie currently has a screening staff ready to screen possible candidates and a lot of people expressing interest in participating in the trial. But, they must wait for a final approval from Pfizer which is expected to happen on Monday and will begin the process shortly after that.
“We are looking at enrolling 150 people,” he said. “There is no cap and we can enroll as many as we can get appointments for.”
Dr. Kolade noted that appointments for the trial will be on Guthrie campus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays depending on what specific times people need and the ages of the candidates.
Dr. Kolade added that bloodwork will be done at specified intervals depending on what the data shows on how quickly candidates build immunity and how many shots are ultimately needed.
“Some people are not the same after they have Lyme disease, so anything we can do to prevent it would be huge,” he said.
Interested patients should call 1-800-836-0388 or email clinical.research@guthrie.org. The study team will answer any questions and determine if an individual qualifies.
