WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously voted to grant usage of Muldoon Park to the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) for its farmers market after two decades of being in Sayre.
The market will launch on Friday, May 13, and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly throughout the summer months. The market’s kickoff event, Taste of the Valley, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.
Chamber members and village trustees were both excited to work together to bring businesses and the public together.
“I think it’s a great thing to bring people to Waverly,” said Trustee Andrew Aronstam.
“We’re excited to have it,” GVCC President Sue Williams said. “We have about 20 years of experience, and we think it will be extremely beneficial to both the village and the businesses.
Williams explained that Muldoon was an advantageous location with plenty of space, as well as sufficient parking courtesy of the Valley United Presbyterian Church.
She added that the move was spurred by Sayre Borough’s decision to not accept the GVCC’s bid to have the market in its usual location at Howard Elmer Park. Instead, the Sayre Business Association will host its own farmers market there at the same time.
Williams noted that the chamber is still accepting signups from vendors to set up booths at the farmers market. Those looking for more information can contact gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com or call 607-249-6192.
