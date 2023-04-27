An Elmira man and Sayre man were each charged following their alleged involvement in a fight that took place on Fulton Street in Sayre on April 12.
According to borough police, Dylan M. Crowley, 22, was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail and charged with simple assault and harassment. Brennan Rathbun, 20, was jailed in lieu of $7,000 bail and charged with terroristic threats.
Police said the pair was charged following a domestic dispute. Both men were due to appear in court for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Tuesday.
Retail theft
An Elmira woman is facing retail theft charges following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on March 13.
According to township police, Jacquie M. Peters, 37, was charged after she allegedly attempted to steal over $470 worth of merchandise from the store.
Peters is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges and summary traffic offenses following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley.
Brandon C. Frawley, 33, of Athens was charged following a traffic stop on West Lockhart Street on Dec. 13. Police noted that officers smelled marijuana and Frawley later tested positive for THC.
Frawley is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 26.
Edward Newell Larson Jr., 24, of Sayre was charged following a traffic stop on North Thomas Avenue on March 27. Police added three children were in the car as well, and seven joints and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
No future court information was available on Larson.
