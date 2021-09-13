CHEMUNG — Marked by moments of somber mourning, quiet reflection and camaraderie, the Chemung Fire Department was joined by departments throughout the area to pay respects during the 20th anniversary ceremony commemorating the attacks of 9/11 on Saturday.
Along with the Chemung Fire Department, members of fire departments from Waverly, Athens Township and Ulster, along with the Greater Valley EMS and more, attended to help pay respect.
“It’s a reflection, it’s not a memorial service or a remembrance,” said event organizer Bob Barnes, who is the Chemung Fire Department commissioner and a Chemung Fire Department firefighter. “We are here to pause and reflect on the changes induced on the country by 9/11 and to give us time to think about it.”
Bagpipes, a flag procession, silent salutes and prayer marked a somber event to honor one of the most horrific events in modern American history.
With every fire truck in Chemung County marked to honor the over 2,500 victims of 9/11, including firefighters, police and EMS workers, Chemung Fire Department Chief Barry LaRock said it was important to mark the anniversary despite the inherent geographical distance.
“We thought it was important to hold a remembrance ceremony, especially with (similar events) not happening widely, and the last one I attended was for the 10th anniversary. These anniversary dates — we need to mark them so we can keep it fresh in our minds and not forget,” LaRock said.
With well over 50 people in attendance, LaRock said events like the memorial also help firefighters from throughout the region remember the fraternal nature of the position.
“The unity and brotherhood of firefighters across the country (is important), just because (9/11) happened in New York City and it didn’t affect us directly, they were still our brothers,” LaRock said of the firefighters who lost their lives 20 years ago.
Beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the Chemung Fire Department, LaRock and Barnes marked moments of silent reflection at the times when the planes struck their target. Pastor Virginia Pantle gave an opening prayer and Pastor Randy Stilson gave the Benediction.
“I like the turnout,” said Chemung Supervisor George Richter. “I like what we’ve got here, not just from Chemung, but the neighboring communities as well to pay respects to a very important event in our history.”
Despite marking the 20th year of 9/11, Barnes said it is also important to remember the day after as well.
“As President Bush said at the time, 9/11 is not representative of who or what we are as a country, Sept. 12 is,” Barnes said.
