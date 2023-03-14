A Towanda woman is facing summary offenses and a misdemeanor drug charge following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Cayuta Street in Sayre on Feb. 18.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashley R. Snyder, 38, was charged after allegedly driving on with a suspended license in a vehicle with expired inspection and having a smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue on it.
Snyder is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 11.
Possession of controlled substance
A Sayre man was charged with theft by unlawful taking of moveable property and possession of a controlled substance after he allegedly stole from someone.
According to borough police, Michael A. Franco, 22, was charged after he allegedly stole a guitar and was found with marijuana on his person after police approached him.
Franco is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 28.
Violation of the controlled substance act
A Waverly woman is facing a misdemeanor drug charge after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in Sayre on Jan. 13.
According to borough police, Tyniecia L.Morse, 23, was charged after police found a small amount of marijuana at the scene of the accident.
Morse is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 28.
Simple assault
A Sayre man was charged with simple assault and harassment by physical contact following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on March 12.
According to borough police, Donald P. Langley, 60, was charged after an individual approached police about being assaulted by Langley. Police took statements from the individual and Langley.
Police said that Langley changed his statement on what had happened multiple times. The injuries the individual sustained matched their statement, police said.
Langley was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 28.
