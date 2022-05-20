SAYRE — During the Sayre Area School District board of education meeting on Monday, the board heard a presentation from business manager Barry Claypool on the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year.
Projected revenue sits at $23,636,283 and projected expenses are expected to be $23,617,484, leaving $18,799 to be added to the fund balance.
For the current 2021-22 school year, the fund balance is projected to increase from $1,912,357 to $2,298,405.
“That’s our general fund, our assigned fund, and the non-spendable fund balance,” said Claypool.
Claypool showed how the fund balance has increased over the past six school years, coming up from a $710,711 deficit in 2016-17.
“When we had that negative $700,000 balance we were 491st out of 501 schools in terms of fund balance, so there were basically 10 schools worse than us in the state,” said Claypool. “(In) ‘19-20, which is the last year the information was on the PDE website, we were up to 455 out of 501.”
In 2019-20 the fund balance was up to $1,571,859.
Claypool noted that the jump in the standings “may or may not sound like a big improvement,” but when comparing growth rate of fund balances the district is 113th out of 501.
“In terms of fund balance growth, we’re in the top quarter of districts in Pennsylvania,” said Claypool. “And that’s done while looking at curriculum, updating curriculum, and doing some of those kinds of things.”
The projected revenue for 2022-23 reflects an increase of $1,467,250 compared to the 2021-22 budget, which Claypool said might change depending on state funding.
“One of the reasons why we tend to wait as long as we can to approve our final budget for the year is a lot of our revenue is dependent on the state, and this year the basic education and special education the governor’s budget proposed shows about a 12 percent increase in those funds,” Claypool said. “We typically get about 2 percent, so where those actually fall in the grand scheme of things, we don’t know yet.”
“But there’s a pretty big disparity there if the state comes in at the 2 percent versus the 12 percent,” Claypool continued. “We budgeted at around five, figuring it would end up somewhere in between.”
For property taxes, the district is proposing a 2 percent increase in their tax rate. Despite the proposed increase, the projected tax revenue reflects a decrease from $6,481,747 to $6,375,051.
Claypool explained that this is because of appeals from Leprino Foods and Best Western on their property value assessments.
“We lost about $70,000 — $70,000 to $75,000 — a year in tax revenue from Leprinos,” said Claypool. “The Best Western did the same thing, and that was a $20,000 to $25,000 loss. So roughly $100,000 just between those two companies in terms of tax loss going into the new year, so a 2 percent increase basically covers that.”
According to Claypool, property owners should actually see a slight decrease in their tax bill despite the proposed increase in the tax rate. This is because the district is receiving a $152,497 increase in Property Tax Relief funds from the state.
“That rolls right back into those tax rebates we give,” said Claypool. “So basically, with a 2 percent increase tax payers are going to see a slight decrease in their tax bill.”
Of the projected revenue for 2022-23, $9,032,769 is from local sources, $11,425,334 is from the state, and $3,178,180 is federal.
Projected instructional expenses sits at $8,472,760 for regular education, $3,794,650 for special education, $552,440 for vocational education, $667,831 for other instruction, and $1,800 for nonpublic programs.
Support service expenses are shown at $902,523 for student services, $585,603 for instructional staff, $1,433,811 for administration, $190,907 for health, $686,745 for business, $2,142,373 for maintenance, $487,376 for transportation, and $503,713 for technology.
Non-instructional service expenses sit at $428,074 for student activities, and $32,640 for community services. There is $400,000 budgeted for existing site improvement services, which Claypool noted was budgeted for the current year but the district decided not to use it until after facility assessment study.
Other expenses include $687,200 for debt services and other expenditures, and $1,647,038 for inter-fund transfers.
Total salary and benefit expenses are projected to be $15,726,509, which Claypool noted is about 72 percent of the whole budget.
“That’s actually a little lower than it has been previously,” he said.
Other expenses built into the budget include allocations for the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System, costs for health insurance, and charter school costs.
The entire proposed budget is available for public review on the district website, as well as in the district business office and the Sayre Public Library. The board will vote on the final budget on June 20.
