Hundreds attend first-ever Twin Tiers Job Fair at Waverly HS

WAVERLY — The first-ever Twin Tiers Regional Job Fair was held in the Waverly High School gymnasium on Wednesday with 114 employers and recruiters available for job-seekers and students.
Previously known as the Greater Valley Regional Job Fair, the event hosted by the Waverly Central School District students and staff joined forces this year with the Tioga County Job Fair, which was hosted by the Tioga Career Center.
Various businesses and career fields were in attendance at the job fair, eager to speak with those interested.
The event included a large variety of industries ranging from local to national businesses and organizations including health care providers, childhood education, physical therapy, banking, landscaping, and more. Additionally, various educational institutions attended as well as police forces and the U.S Army.
Waverly Assistant Principal Ryan Alo shared that over 150 people of the general public were present at the job fair and 350 graduating seniors from various schools in the area.
“We are really reaching our goals of bringing people here who are in need of employment,” Alo said. “We want to make sure our students have access to good, well-paying, career-oriented jobs. We also want to make sure the general public who is doing job searching has access to those same positions and to ensure that our students are prepared to succeed in the world of work beyond the four walls of the school.”
With many industries to explore at the job fair, businesses and organizations were elated to share their experiences and knowledge of their fields, hoping to channel in on an individual’s interests.
“There’s a lot of opportunities out there in the job market right now,” said Kim Depew of Tioga State Bank. “We’ve already talked to some very good candidates so we’re really happy with how it’s going so far. There’s a lot of great businesses and a lot of people walking through and giving us their resumes and just having good conversations.”
“I think it’s important to see all the positions that are out there that are available in our area,” Guthrie Recruiter Jeff Callanan said.
A variety of jobs including full-time, part-time, and seasonal were at the fair.
“It’s always great for the seniors because they’re going off to college so they can always use a seasonal job and that’s what we’re looking for during the summer,” an associate from Tioga Downs Casino and Resort said.
For high school students, traveling through the job fair was helpful as many are unsure of what their future career path is.
“I’m looking for things to get me interested in jobs and find maybe what I want to do for my future career,” said a ninth grade student. “I’ve talked to (vendors associated with) nursing, oil and gas, and police, just stuff that I’m interested in.”
The first-ever Twin Tiers Regional Job Fair was a success as job-seekers from all ages received a better idea of what their future careers could look like.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.